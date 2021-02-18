No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team outlasts No. 19 UCF 4-3

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s 33rd-ranked Carlos Aguilar clinched the final point in the 10th-ranked Aggies’ 4-3 victory over No. 19 Central Florida on Wednesday in nonconference men’s tennis action Wednesday at the USTA National Campus.

After the teams waited out a six-hour rain delay, A&M (4-1) won a tight doubles point with Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins outlasting UCF’s Alan Rubio and Kento Yamada 7-6 (2) to give the Aggies a 1-0 team lead.

The Aggies then took a 3-0 lead with straight-set singles victories from No. 116 Noah Schachter on the fourth line and No. 13 Hady Habib on the second line.

But UCF rallied to tie the match at 3 with victories at Nos. 5, 6 and 1 singles, leaving Aguilar and UCF’s Trey Hilderbrand at No. 3 singles to decide the match. Down a set, Aguilar rallied for a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 victory to give A&M the team win.

A&M was scheduled to host No. 16 Kentucky on Friday, but the match was postponed due to the winter storm in Texas. The Aggies will remain on the road and play at Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. Sunday to open Southeastern Conference play.

Texas A&M 4, Central Florida 3

Wednesday at the USTA National Complex, Orlando, Fla.

Singles