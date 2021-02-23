 Skip to main content
No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team defeats No. 16 Kentucky 6-1
The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team had little trouble putting away No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference action at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (6-1, 2-0) won the doubles point and three of the first four singles matches to finish to clinch the victory.

Kentucky (11-2, 1-1) tied the match at 1 when Cesar Bourgois defeated 33rd-ranked Carlos Aguilar 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, but No. 14 Hady Habib, No. 116 Noah Schachter and No. 4 Valentin Vacherot won their matches to give A&M the deciding fourth team point.

A&M will host No. 20 South Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 11 Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Texas A&M 6, Kentucky 1

Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (45) Liam Draxl 7-6 (6), 6-3; 2. (14) Hady Habib, A&M, def. Gabriel Diallo 6-3, 6-3; 3. Cesar Bourgois, UK, def. (33) Carlos Aguilar 6-3, 6-1; 4. (116) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. (123) Joshua Lapadat 6-1, 3-6, 6-1; 5. Guido Marson, A&M, def. Yasha Zemel 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Mathis Moysan 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-0 (10-5)

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. (48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Gabriel Diallo/Cesar Bourgois 6-2; 2. Noah Schachter/Hady Habib, A&M, def. Liam Draxl/Alexandre Leblanc 6-3; 3. Pierce Rollins/Valentin Vacherot, A&M, vs. Yasha Zemel/Joshua Lapadat 4-3 DNF

Order of finish: D1, D2, S3, S2, S4, S1*, S6, S5 (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (6-1, 2-0); Kentucky (11-2, 1-1)

ITA rankings: No. 10 A&M; No. 16 Kentucky

