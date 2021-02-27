No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team beats No. 18 South Carolina 6-1

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then cruised in singles to a 6-1 victory over No. 18 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
With doubles tied 1-1, third-liners Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins gave the Aggies the team point with a 7-6 (5) victory over Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel.
In singles, sixth-liner Raphael Perot gave A&M a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Beasley. No. 13 Hady Habib beat No. 32 Daniel Rodrigues 6-1, 6-4 for a 3-0 lead, and fifth-liner Guido Marson clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Phillip Jordan 6-2, 6-4.
A&M will host No. 11 Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday followed by Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m.
Texas A&M 6, South Carolina 1
Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (13) Hady Habib, A&M, def. (32) Daniel Rodrigues 6-1, 6-4; 2. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (81) Raphael Lambling 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; 3. (33) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (118) Connor Thomson 6-4, 6-2; 4. Toby Samuel, SC, def. (116) Noah Schachter 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; 5. Guido Marson, A&M, def. Phillip Jordan 6-2, 6-4; 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Jake Beasley 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
(A&M wins the team point)
1. (48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. (44) Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson 6-2; 2. (59) Raphael Lambling/Phillip Jordan, SC, def. Hady Habib/Noah Schachter 6-4; 3. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jake Beasley/Toby Samuel 7-6 (5)
Order of finish: D2, D1, D3, S6, S1, S5*, S3, S4, S2 (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (7-1, 3-0); South Carolina (6-3, 2-1)
ITA rankings: No. 10 A&M; No. 18 South Carolina