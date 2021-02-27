No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team beats No. 18 South Carolina 6-1

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then cruised in singles to a 6-1 victory over No. 18 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

With doubles tied 1-1, third-liners Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins gave the Aggies the team point with a 7-6 (5) victory over Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel.

In singles, sixth-liner Raphael Perot gave A&M a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Beasley. No. 13 Hady Habib beat No. 32 Daniel Rodrigues 6-1, 6-4 for a 3-0 lead, and fifth-liner Guido Marson clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Phillip Jordan 6-2, 6-4.

A&M will host No. 11 Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday followed by Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m.

Texas A&M 6, South Carolina 1

Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)