 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team beats No. 18 South Carolina 6-1
0 comments

No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team beats No. 18 South Carolina 6-1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then cruised in singles to a 6-1 victory over No. 18 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

With doubles tied 1-1, third-liners Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins gave the Aggies the team point with a 7-6 (5) victory over Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel.

In singles, sixth-liner Raphael Perot gave A&M a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Beasley. No. 13 Hady Habib beat No. 32 Daniel Rodrigues 6-1, 6-4 for a 3-0 lead, and fifth-liner Guido Marson clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Phillip Jordan 6-2, 6-4.

A&M will host No. 11 Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday followed by Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m.

Texas A&M 6, South Carolina 1

Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (13) Hady Habib, A&M, def. (32) Daniel Rodrigues 6-1, 6-4; 2. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (81) Raphael Lambling 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; 3. (33) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (118) Connor Thomson 6-4, 6-2; 4. Toby Samuel, SC, def. (116) Noah Schachter 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; 5. Guido Marson, A&M, def. Phillip Jordan 6-2, 6-4; 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Jake Beasley 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

(A&M wins the team point)

1. (48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. (44) Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson 6-2; 2. (59) Raphael Lambling/Phillip Jordan, SC, def. Hady Habib/Noah Schachter 6-4; 3. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jake Beasley/Toby Samuel 7-6 (5)

Order of finish: D2, D1, D3, S6, S1, S5*, S3, S4, S2 (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (7-1, 3-0); South Carolina (6-3, 2-1)

ITA rankings: No. 10 A&M; No. 18 South Carolina

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert