No. 10 Aggie women's basketball team looking for more transition offense Sunday

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will kick off a five-game homestand against Abilene Christian at 5 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (5-0) will play three more nonconference games before ending their homestand with a Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee on New Year’s Eve.
A&M returns home after road victories against 23rd-ranked Texas 66-61 and Arkansas-Little Rock 79-56.
“Those were two hard road games,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “The bodies are a little tired. We finished the last final before [Wednesday’s] practice.”
The Aggies didn’t practice Friday in hopes of refreshing their legs. They hope to use them Sunday as they continue working to convert the extra transition opportunities they’ve been creating.
“Once we perfect that, I think we have a chance to be a pretty good basketball team,” Blair said.
The Aggies are averaging 9.6 fast-break points per game, which complements the inside attack of senior power forward N’dea Jones (16.2 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game) and senior center Ciera Johnson (11 ppg, 9.2 rpg). The duo has combined to hit 51 of 82 field goals (62.2%), helping boost the Aggies’ team percentage to 49.1%.
“A&M is a great ballclub,” Arkansas-Little Rock coach Joe Foley said. “I think this is one of the better ballclubs Coach Blair has had. I think they have a good chance to go far in the tournament this year.”
Abilene Christian (5-0) is unbeaten, but the only NCAA Division I team the Wildcats have played is Northern Colorado, which was picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky Conference by both the coaches and media. Abilene Christian was picked to place third in the 13-team Southland Conference behind Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State.
“They’re unbeaten. You give them respect,” Blair said.
A&M will have a size advantage with ACU’s tallest player standing just 6-foot-1. Senior 6-foot guard Anna McLeod, a transfer from Louisiana Tech who made the Southland’s five-player preseason all-conference team, leads ACU in scoring at 20.8 points per game. Senior forward/center Alyssa Adams averages 15.6, and junior guard Madi Miller averages 13.0.
•
NOTES — ACU went 24-5 last season and earned the third seed for the Southland Conference tournament, which was canceled because of COVID-19. ... The Wildcats won the Southland tournament in 2019, losing to Baylor 95-38 in the NCAA tournament. ... ACU, which joined the Southland in 2014-15, made back-to-back WNIT appearances in 2016 and ’17. ... The Wildcats beat Missouri in the preseason WNIT 52-46 in 2016-17. ACU lost at A&M that season 71-45 but defeated Oklahoma State in the WNIT’s first round before falling to SMU. ... ACU freshman center Hannah Matthews graduated from Centerville. She has seen limited action in four games.
