No. 10 Aggie women's basketball team looking for more transition offense Sunday

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will kick off a five-game homestand against Abilene Christian at 5 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (5-0) will play three more nonconference games before ending their homestand with a Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee on New Year’s Eve.

A&M returns home after road victories against 23rd-ranked Texas 66-61 and Arkansas-Little Rock 79-56.

“Those were two hard road games,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “The bodies are a little tired. We finished the last final before [Wednesday’s] practice.”

The Aggies didn’t practice Friday in hopes of refreshing their legs. They hope to use them Sunday as they continue working to convert the extra transition opportunities they’ve been creating.

“Once we perfect that, I think we have a chance to be a pretty good basketball team,” Blair said.

The Aggies are averaging 9.6 fast-break points per game, which complements the inside attack of senior power forward N’dea Jones (16.2 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game) and senior center Ciera Johnson (11 ppg, 9.2 rpg). The duo has combined to hit 51 of 82 field goals (62.2%), helping boost the Aggies’ team percentage to 49.1%.