No. 10 Aggie women's basketball team cruises to win in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team scored 12 straight points early and never looked back in a dominating 79-56 victory over the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans on Thursday night at Jack Stephens Arena.
The Aggies (5-0) led 39-24 at halftime, and Arkansas-Little Rock (2-2) never got any closer. A&M’s lead crested at 71-40 with 5 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game.
“There’s no way we expected to be up by 25 or so in the third quarter, so I was able to rest a lot of people,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
The Aggies had their most balanced attack of the season with seven players scoring at least seven points, including four in double figures. A&M’s bench outscored Arkansas-Little Rock 34-0.
Senior guard Aaliyah Wilson had a team-high 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. She also had a career-high six steals as A&M forced 21 turnovers that led to 22 Aggie points.
“This is three straight games she’s just been unbelievable on the defensive end,” Blair said.
A&M junior transfer guard Alexis Morris, playing in only her second game, scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter, hitting 3 of 4 field goals and all six free throws. Senior guard Destiny Pitts, another transfer, also had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, all 3-point attempts. Senior post Ciera Johnson added 10 points and another stellar defensive effort.
“We’re progressing and we’re finding our chemistry,” Wilson said.
Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones, who typically play 35 minutes each, had to play only a combined 50.
“I just like our balance, and our kids are sharing the ball,” Blair said.
Arkansas-Little Rock tried to make a game of it midway through the second quarter when Bre’Amber Scott hit a pair of free throws to pull the Trojans within 32-24. The Aggies closed the half with a 7-0 run as Arkansas-Little Rock missed five field goals and four free throws and had three turnovers.
Scott led the Trojans with 21 points. The junior transfer from Mississippi State, who went into the game averaging 3.33 made 3s (No. 31 nationally) and had made at least three each game this season, went 0 for 4 from 3-point range. She was just 4 of 13 from the field and had eight turnovers. Senior forward Krystan Vornes had 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Senior forward Teal Battle added 12 points, and junior forward Brianna Crane 10.
Along with turnover problems, Arkansas-Little Rock hit only 19 of 51 field goals (37.3%) as the Aggies smothered the Trojans’ motion offense. It was A&M’s sixth straight victory in the series, all by double digits.
“We’ve seen that offense before and four of [our starters] have played against it for three straight years,” Blair said.
A&M’s Jones, who went into the game averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds with four double-doubles this season, finished with seven points and five rebounds — most of which came in the first half when the game was still in doubt.
Scott made the game’s first bucket, but Wilson and sophomore guard Jordan Nixon combined for 12 straight points in the next four minutes.
A&M will host Abilene Christian at 5 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
