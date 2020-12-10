No. 10 Aggie women's basketball team cruises to win in Little Rock

“We’re progressing and we’re finding our chemistry,” Wilson said.

Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones, who typically play 35 minutes each, had to play only a combined 50.

“I just like our balance, and our kids are sharing the ball,” Blair said.

Arkansas-Little Rock tried to make a game of it midway through the second quarter when Bre’Amber Scott hit a pair of free throws to pull the Trojans within 32-24. The Aggies closed the half with a 7-0 run as Arkansas-Little Rock missed five field goals and four free throws and had three turnovers.

Scott led the Trojans with 21 points. The junior transfer from Mississippi State, who went into the game averaging 3.33 made 3s (No. 31 nationally) and had made at least three each game this season, went 0 for 4 from 3-point range. She was just 4 of 13 from the field and had eight turnovers. Senior forward Krystan Vornes had 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Senior forward Teal Battle added 12 points, and junior forward Brianna Crane 10.

Along with turnover problems, Arkansas-Little Rock hit only 19 of 51 field goals (37.3%) as the Aggies smothered the Trojans’ motion offense. It was A&M’s sixth straight victory in the series, all by double digits.