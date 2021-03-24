 Skip to main content
No. 10 Aggie men's tennis team puts away No. 6 Horned Frogs 5-2
No. 10 Aggie men's tennis team puts away No. 6 Horned Frogs 5-2

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a quick doubles point and held off No. 6 TCU in singles for a 5-2 victory Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

TCU’s No. 125 Jake Fearnley beat Raphael Perot 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 6 singles to cut A&M’s lead to 3-2, but A&M’s fourth-ranked Valentin Vacherot clinched the team victory with 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-2 victory over No. 21 Alastair Gray on the top line.

A&M (12-4, 4-3) will host Auburn (6-10, 2-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference action. The Aggies were scheduled to host Alabama (11-8, 2-5) on Sunday, but that match has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Crimson Tide program.

Texas A&M 5, TCU 2

Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (21) Alastair Gray 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-2; 2. (33) Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (47) Luc Fomba 6-4, 5-7, 7-5; 3. (116) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Tomas Jirousek 6-4, 7-6 (5); 4. Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. (113) Sander Jong 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4); 5. Tadeas Paroulek, TCU, def. Bjorn Thomson 6-4, 6-4; 6. (125) Jake Fearnley, TCU, def. Raphael Perot 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. (48) Aguilar/Thomson, A&M, def. (15) Gray/Fearnley 6-3; 2. (24) Paroulek/Jong, TCU, vs. Vacherot/Rollins 5-4 DNF; 3. Pranav Kumar/Schachter, A&M, def. Fomba/Max Kurzban 6-1

Order of finish: D3, D1, S5, S3, S4, S6, S1*, S2 (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (12-4); TCU (10-5)

ITA rankings: No. 6 TCU; No. 10 A&M

