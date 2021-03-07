 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nine Lady Cougars qualify for state powerlifting meet
0 comments

Nine Lady Cougars qualify for state powerlifting meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELGIN — College Station’s Sidney Shipley and Fayth Ham won their weight classes, and seven other Lady Cougars qualified for state as the squad took second place at the THSWPA Region 2 Division 1 girls meet Saturday.

Shipley won the 148-pound regional title, and Ham won at 165.

Among College Station’s other state qualifiers, Gaby Niswanger (105) and Madison Kimes (132) took second in their classes; Anna Scarborough (114), Hannah Scott (181) and Brook Ragan (220) placed third; Madison Barber (148) placed fourth; and Jenna Champlin (198) finished fifth.

College Station’s Reese Sigler (123) placed fifth, and Emma Hagerman (123) and Emily Thompson (220) each placed seventh.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert