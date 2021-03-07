Nine Lady Cougars qualify for state powerlifting meet

ELGIN — College Station’s Sidney Shipley and Fayth Ham won their weight classes, and seven other Lady Cougars qualified for state as the squad took second place at the THSWPA Region 2 Division 1 girls meet Saturday.

Shipley won the 148-pound regional title, and Ham won at 165.

Among College Station’s other state qualifiers, Gaby Niswanger (105) and Madison Kimes (132) took second in their classes; Anna Scarborough (114), Hannah Scott (181) and Brook Ragan (220) placed third; Madison Barber (148) placed fourth; and Jenna Champlin (198) finished fifth.

College Station’s Reese Sigler (123) placed fifth, and Emma Hagerman (123) and Emily Thompson (220) each placed seventh.