BRENHAM — Nine players on the Blinn men’s basketball team have signed to contiue their college careers at four-year schools.
The group includes forward Tristan Ikpe (Sam Houston State), forward Nic Tata (Missouri State), forward Uriel Velis (Texas A&M-Kingsville), guard AJ Rainey (Nicholls State), guard Markus Vallien (Alcorn State), wing Pedro Castro (Houston Baptist), wing Azariah Seay (IUPUI), wing Parker Gettys (St. Mary’s) and center Ryan Pollard (Missouri Baptist).
That group helped the Buccaneers go 23-10 overall and 11-8 in conference last season.
