Nine Aggie baseball games selected for TV

The Texas A&M baseball team will have nine regular-season games televised as part of the Southeastern Conference’s TV package this season, the league announced Wednesday.

Five of the games will be on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40), including home games against Georgia on March 26 and Tennessee on April 25. A&M’s road games at Florida (March 18), Missouri (April 3) and Mississippi State (May 2) also will be on the SEC Network.

The Aggies also will have four home games broadcast live by ESPNU — Texas (March 30), Ole Miss (May 8-9) and LSU (May 20).

Most of A&M’s other home games will be on SEC+ online.