Nico Bulhof's late touchdown run lifts Bryan past Belton 34-33

Nico Bulhof had his own homecoming on Bryan’s Homecoming night.
Playing for injured starting quarterback Malcom Gooden, Bulhof made it to the left pylon on a 5-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds remaining to lift the Vikings to a 34-33 victory over the Belton Tigers in District 12-6A play Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
“We lose Malcom and his running ability, and that is tough because he brings us the big play, but then you have a senior who has started a bunch of ball games for Bryan High and steps in and gets the job done,” Bryan coach Ross Rogers said.
Bryan (3-1, 2-1) didn’t secure the victory until Ruben Jimenez’s heave from his own 40-yard line into a pack of players just shy of the Vikings’ goal line fell to the ground. It was the second time the Vikings celebrated the win. On the play before, Bryan’s J.T. Workman chased down Jimenez on a trick play and the buzzer went off, but officials put one second back on the clock.
“It was awesome and there is not much more to say,” Bulhof said. “The defense came up big and gave us a chance to score.”
After the defense stopped Belton on downs for the first time in the second half, Bryan took over at the Tigers’ 42 trailing 33-28 with 2:15 remaining. A penalty set Bryan back 10 yards, but a pass interference against Belton gave the Vikings a first down at the Tiger 37.
Bulhof then found Tate Allen for 17 yards and had runs of 6 and 11 yards to set up a third-and-goal at the Belton 5 with 32 seconds left and Bryan out of timeouts. Bulhof ran left and beat a defender, then juked outside to the corner after receiver Kenny Collins blocked the cornerback out of the play.
The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter with Jimenez giving Belton (2-4, 2-1) a 33-28 lead with a quarterback sneak at the 6:06 mark.
Support Local Journalism
The Vikings’ Du’wayne Paulhill scored on a 4-yard run with 9:20 remaining to put the Vikings up 28-27. Bulhof, who started at quarterback as a junior but lost his job to Gooden after the first game of this season, lowered his shoulder to finish a 16-yard run on the drive. It was Bryan’s first scoring drive since Gooden left midway through the second quarter with an injured shoulder.
Bryan led 21-13 at halftime and kept the lead until the final play of the third quarter thanks to two fumble recoveries, both by Ishmael Ealoms.
Jimenez’s 46-yard TD run put Belton up for the first time at 27-21. Jimenez ran for 102 yards and threw for 312 on 22-of-30 passing
Bryan scored on the second play of the game — a 78-yard pass from Gooden to Collins. Gooden then found Hunter Vivaldi for a 33-yard TD pass. TJ Devault scored Bryan’s third TD on a 2-yard run just 10 seconds into the second quarter.
Gooden got hurt on the next series.
Belton responded to Bryan’s opening score with a seven play, 71-yard drive to square the game at 7. Jimenez found Kanyn Utley down the sideline for 41 yards, and Maurice Reed had a big hole on the left side and ran it in from the Bryan 8.
Jimenez’s 26-yard pass to Bryan Henry set up the same combination for a 28-yard touchdown pass. A bad snap spoiled the extra-point kick and the Vikings led 21-13, a lead they took into the half thanks in a big part to Matthew Cooks’ interception to end a promising Belton drive.
It was about the only mistake Jimenez made as he completed 15 of 20 passes for 200 yards in the opening half.
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!