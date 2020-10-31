Nico Bulhof's late touchdown run lifts Bryan past Belton 34-33

Nico Bulhof had his own homecoming on Bryan’s Homecoming night.

Playing for injured starting quarterback Malcom Gooden, Bulhof made it to the left pylon on a 5-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds remaining to lift the Vikings to a 34-33 victory over the Belton Tigers in District 12-6A play Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

“We lose Malcom and his running ability, and that is tough because he brings us the big play, but then you have a senior who has started a bunch of ball games for Bryan High and steps in and gets the job done,” Bryan coach Ross Rogers said.

Bryan (3-1, 2-1) didn’t secure the victory until Ruben Jimenez’s heave from his own 40-yard line into a pack of players just shy of the Vikings’ goal line fell to the ground. It was the second time the Vikings celebrated the win. On the play before, Bryan’s J.T. Workman chased down Jimenez on a trick play and the buzzer went off, but officials put one second back on the clock.

“It was awesome and there is not much more to say,” Bulhof said. “The defense came up big and gave us a chance to score.”