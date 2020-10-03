 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0
0 comments

Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSON — Newton’s Deanthony Gaston ran for three touchdowns, and quarterback Nate Williams threw a pair of TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Eagles past the Anderson-Shiro Owls 62-0 on Friday in District 12-3A Division II play Friday.

Newton (2-3, 2-0) built a 36-0 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

Anderson-Shiro fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district. The Owls will continue district play at Hemphill next Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert