Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0

ANDERSON — Newton’s Deanthony Gaston ran for three touchdowns, and quarterback Nate Williams threw a pair of TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Eagles past the Anderson-Shiro Owls 62-0 on Friday in District 12-3A Division II play Friday.
Newton (2-3, 2-0) built a 36-0 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.
Anderson-Shiro fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district. The Owls will continue district play at Hemphill next Friday.
