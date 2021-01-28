N'Dea Jones leads No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team past Auburn 84-69

“I just kind of read the zone when I came in and moved to the open spaces,” Pitts said. “When they pressed us, I was able to stretch the floor.”

Auburn came into the game with a clear plan for the upset — create turnovers with its high-pressure defense and shoot 3-pointers — and the Tigers shot a season-high 35 treys. Honesty Scott-Grayson hit four shots from deep and led the Tigers with 21 points, while Unique Thompson had 18 points and seven rebounds. The 6-3 Thompson, who was tied with Jones coming in with 10 double-doubles, failed for the sixth time to get a double-double against the Aggies. A&M’s matchup zone defense limited Thompson to two points in the first half as A&M built a 33-27 lead.

“I thought we came out and really gave the No. 8 team in the country a good run — a really good run,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “I thought we had some good energy. They’re just very good, and they hurt us where we knew we didn’t want them to hurt us, and that was rebounding and points in the paint.”

A&M had a 41-28 rebounding edge, including 11 on the offensive end that led to a 14-7 edge in second-chance points. A&M also doubled up Auburn at the free-throw line, hitting 14 of 18. The Tigers made 7 of 8.

BIG PICTURE