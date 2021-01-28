N'Dea Jones leads No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team past Auburn 84-69

AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M’s N’Dea Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season as the eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team defeated Auburn 84-69 in Southeastern Conference play on Thursday night.
Texas A&M (15-1, 6-1) went on a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter for a 31-23 lead it wouldn’t relinquish despite several pushes from an upset-minded Auburn (5-10, 0-7) in the third quarter.
“Auburn does a lot of pressing, so they’re known for slowing down their opponents and making people overthink,” Jones said. “It took us some time to finally get it together and click. Then once we listened to the game plan, we saw gaps in their defense and played our game.”
Jones hit 11 of 14 field goals as the 6-foot-2 power forward teamed up with fellow senior Ciera Johnson for a solid 1-2 punch inside. The 6-4 Johnson had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Jones, who entered the game tied for the national lead in double-doubles, had her 11th of the season and sixth in the last seven games.
A&M struggled early shooting, hitting 1 of 11 field goals, but finished strong by hitting 30 of 49 (61.2%). Senior transfer Destiny Pitts came off the bench to score 14 points on the strength of 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, which opened up the middle for Jones and Johnson.
“I just kind of read the zone when I came in and moved to the open spaces,” Pitts said. “When they pressed us, I was able to stretch the floor.”
Auburn came into the game with a clear plan for the upset — create turnovers with its high-pressure defense and shoot 3-pointers — and the Tigers shot a season-high 35 treys. Honesty Scott-Grayson hit four shots from deep and led the Tigers with 21 points, while Unique Thompson had 18 points and seven rebounds. The 6-3 Thompson, who was tied with Jones coming in with 10 double-doubles, failed for the sixth time to get a double-double against the Aggies. A&M’s matchup zone defense limited Thompson to two points in the first half as A&M built a 33-27 lead.
“I thought we came out and really gave the No. 8 team in the country a good run — a really good run,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “I thought we had some good energy. They’re just very good, and they hurt us where we knew we didn’t want them to hurt us, and that was rebounding and points in the paint.”
A&M had a 41-28 rebounding edge, including 11 on the offensive end that led to a 14-7 edge in second-chance points. A&M also doubled up Auburn at the free-throw line, hitting 14 of 18. The Tigers made 7 of 8.
BIG PICTURE
• A&M: Head coach Gary Blair said his team got a wakeup call in its narrow win over unranked Missouri on Sunday, but the Aggies looked more like their usual selves Thursday thanks to a strong second half. The win marked the eighth time this season in which at least four different Aggies scored in double figures.
“After the first quarter, we were in fine shape,” Blair said. “We basically shot 50% the rest of the way. … I wasn’t happy with our turnovers [16], but I was happy with the win. We finished them off really well with how we kept executing down the stretch.”
• Auburn: The Tigers cut A&M’s lead to one five times in the third quarter but weren’t able to ever retake the lead. Thompson, playing in her fourth straight game after missing the first three SEC games, hit a jumper to pull the Tigers within 50-49 with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left in the third quarter. A&M ended the quarter on a 9-2 run for a 59-51 lead. Pitts started the surge with a 3-pointer and ended by converting an offensive rebound with a second left. Jones and Johnson each added layups for the other points.
Auburn, which has lost eight straight, got within six points twice early in the fourth quarter but the Aggies led by double digits the final 7:24.
ET CETERA
A&M sophomore guard Alexis Morris came off the bench for seven points and two assists in 11 minutes. Morris capped the 9-0 run that gave the Aggies for good with a 3-pointer off a turnover. Morris played three minutes in Sunday’s 70-66 victory over Missouri, but did not crack the stat sheet. She had missed the previous four games for COVID-19 protocol. ... A&M improved to 15-0 against Auburn.