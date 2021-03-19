NCAA apologizes for inequities between men's, women's basketball tournaments

Blair showed what was in his bag during his Zoom conference – a few T-shirts, an umbrella, a Powerade bottle and a few other items.

“That’s our swag bag,” Blair said. “That’s not very much, folks. I think I got that much when I moved to Bryan-College Station from the Chamber of Commerce. These kids should feel more important.”

Blair said the protocol and safety has been perfect, “but I think they should have treated the young ladies a little bit better, because our kids love to work out. All female athletes love to work out. There should have been a little more thought involved and I think it took [Oregon player] Sedona Prince to bring it to the forefront. And I’m glad she had a loud voice showing what was not done and what could be done.”

A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson also is ready to move forward.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously,” Wilson said. “We’d like to get treated somewhat equally, but also we know our main focus is just come here and play and make the most of this experience that we have. We’re lucky enough to have people in our corner and in our administration that we know will voice what we need them to voice so that we might be able to focus on just being here. We wish things would be a little different, but we need to control what we can control.”