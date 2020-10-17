Navasota uses big fourth quarter to put away La Grange 42-21

NAVASOTA — Navasota found a way to finish strong for a convincing 42-21 victory over La Grange in District 13-4A Division II play at Rattler Stadium on Friday.
Down by one heading into the final quarter, the Rattlers struck back in the final 12 minutes, outscoring the Leopards 22-0.
The Rattlers relied on the running duo of Darius Randle and Ja’mar Jessie. Randle rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Jessie gave the Rattlers a second element to its running game, working the quarterback option well for 106 yards and two more scores on 14 carries.
“If we can just get [Randle] past the second level, we feel really good about our chances of maybe hitting a home run. He’s a home-run hitter,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “And Ja’mar is the same way as a quarterback, so we feel really good about being a dual-threat run game right now with both guys.”
Facing fourth-and-1 at the La Grange 31-yard line to start the fourth quarter, Randle busted up the middle for a 20-yard run to extend the drive. Two plays later, Jessie scored on a 4-yard run to give Navasota (4-2, 2-0) its first lead of the game with 11:18 left.
Randle rushed the ball 11 times for 164 yards in the fourth quarter. His final two runs of the night were 45- and 66-yard TD runs to secure the win.
Dacus said he was proud of the way the offensive line paved the way for Randle’s runs.
“[La Grange] was loading the box,” Dacus said. “They know that we’re trying to run the ball with Darius, obviously, and they do a great job week in and week out creating schemes, kind of get us some creases here and there, and I thought the offensive line played really well tonight.”
La Grange (3-4, 0-2) was without its starting quarterback Caden Cooper, forcing the Leopards to lean on running back DJ Taylor, who rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
But Navasota shut out La Grange in the second half. The Leopards had three drives end in Rattler territory, including giving up a fumble and a turnover on downs.
“They were kind of having to reinvent themselves on the fly in some ways,” Dacus said. “So that was a real challenging position for them to be in, and I thought our kids did a nice job adjusting as we went.”
Special teams blunders hindered Navasota in the first half as the Rattlers trailed at halftime 21-20.
The Rattlers fumbled a punt return and were unable to stop a fake punt, which let La Grange extend drives it finished with touchdowns.
Still, Navasota struck before halftime after executing a two-minute drill, going 61 yards on nine plays in just 1:56. Randle capped the quick drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left in the half. But reliable kicker Miguel Alvarado missed the extra point, leaving the Rattlers behind by one.
Dacus said he told his team not to panic at halftime. The Rattlers responded well in the final two quarters.
“What we were doing was working. We just weren’t finishing drives because we were turning the ball over,” Dacus said. “In the second half, we just told our guys the plan’s not bad. We just have to execute and finish drives and we did that.”
Navasota will travel to Cuero next Friday.
“We feel really good about where we are and we’re excited about the opportunity to go to Cuero next week,” Dacus said.
