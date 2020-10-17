Navasota uses big fourth quarter to put away La Grange 42-21

Dacus said he was proud of the way the offensive line paved the way for Randle’s runs.

“[La Grange] was loading the box,” Dacus said. “They know that we’re trying to run the ball with Darius, obviously, and they do a great job week in and week out creating schemes, kind of get us some creases here and there, and I thought the offensive line played really well tonight.”

La Grange (3-4, 0-2) was without its starting quarterback Caden Cooper, forcing the Leopards to lean on running back DJ Taylor, who rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

But Navasota shut out La Grange in the second half. The Leopards had three drives end in Rattler territory, including giving up a fumble and a turnover on downs.

“They were kind of having to reinvent themselves on the fly in some ways,” Dacus said. “So that was a real challenging position for them to be in, and I thought our kids did a nice job adjusting as we went.”

Special teams blunders hindered Navasota in the first half as the Rattlers trailed at halftime 21-20.

The Rattlers fumbled a punt return and were unable to stop a fake punt, which let La Grange extend drives it finished with touchdowns.