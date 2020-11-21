Navasota survives injuries, beats Rockport-Fulton with Frear's late TD run

“The time wasn’t the [problem], it was running out of bodies,” Dacus said of the fourth quarter. “When you look at our sideline and the guys that we had lost early in the first half, I’m so proud of the guys who came in the second half and played, because they haven’t been in that position before. That’s a big program win for us right there.”

After Frear came up short on the two-point conversion, Rockport-Fulton’s John Chupe, who accounted for two touchdowns, ran for 32 yards on three carries to get the Pirates to Navasota’s 38-yard line. But the Rattlers’ defense stiffened and allowed only 2 yards on the next four plays to end the game.

“[Rockport-Fulton] is really balanced out of the slot-T,” Dacus said. “Usually when you play slot-T teams, they are really good at running the ball and struggle to throw it. I thought today our defense just really competed. We talk all the time about getting to the next play, the next play, the next play, and that’s what we did tonight. It wasn’t always pretty, but the job got done in the end.”