Navasota softball team falls to Bellville in extra innings

The Navasota softball team couldn’t hold off a late rally from Bellville and fell 6-4 in nine innings on Tuesday in District 24-4A play. The Rattler’s Emily Ripkoski pitched 8.2 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits while striking out 12.
Trinity Loukanis led the offense by going 3 for 3 with one run and two RBIs. Ripkoski brought in two runs and went 3 for 5, while Bella Dobijanski went 2 for 4 with a run and RBI.
Bellville 6, Navasota 4
Navasota 130 000 0 — 4 6 2
Bellville 202 010 X — 5 9 0
L — Emily Ripkoski.
Leading hitters: NAVASOTA — Trinity Loukanis 3-3, run, 2 RBIs; Ripkoski 3-5, 2 runs; Bella Dobijanski 2-4, run, RBI.