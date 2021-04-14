Navasota softball team falls to Bellville in extra innings

The Navasota softball team couldn’t hold off a late rally from Bellville and fell 6-4 in nine innings on Tuesday in District 24-4A play. The Rattler’s Emily Ripkoski pitched 8.2 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits while striking out 12.

Trinity Loukanis led the offense by going 3 for 3 with one run and two RBIs. Ripkoski brought in two runs and went 3 for 5, while Bella Dobijanski went 2 for 4 with a run and RBI.