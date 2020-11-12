Navasota rumbles past Austin Achieve to open Class 4A Division II playoffs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Dacus was very happy the night worked out in the favor of his team and Williams as well.

“Jaquarian, he’s just a lovable guy who everyone loves,” he said. “When we had a chance to give him a carry there at the end of the first half, we felt like that was the time to do it, before the second half when we knew the clock was going to run. We weren’t trying to run anybody’s nose in there. We were just trying to give a kid who we made a promise to a carry and it worked out that way.”

Navasota (7-3) took care of business well before Williams’ reward. Junior Xavier Steptoe fielded the opening kickoff at the Rattler 20 and curled around the outside right of the field, making an easy scamper to the end zone just seconds into the game.

The Rattlers preceded to score a touchdown on the next nine drives against a Polar Bear squad playing in its first season of 11-man football. Navasota needed only 27 offensive plays in the first half for a 58-0 lead, never facing a third down. The Rattlers scored three first-half touchdowns on the opening plays of drives.

“It was a game where we knew that if we could just take care of our business and iron out some execution issues and thinks like that, we’d be OK,” Dacus said. “I thought it was good, because we got a lot of guys in the game.”