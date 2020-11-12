Navasota rumbles past Austin Achieve to open Class 4A Division II playoffs

NAVASOTA — With the game already out of hand in the second quarter of what would be a 72-7 Navasota victory over Austin Achieve on Thursday to open the Class 4A Division II playoffs, fans on the blue-clad side of Rattler Stadium turned their attention away from the game as they picked up conversations started before kickoff.
But as the Rattlers took over on their own 38-yard line thanks to an interception by Giovanni Jennings on the prior play, big No. 79 Jaquarian Williams jogged on to the field and lined up next to Navasota backup quarterback Drew Gonzales. The offensive and defensive lineman, with his undershirt overflowing from the bottom of his tight jersey, was obviously going to get a carry, and the whole stadium rose to attention, leaning on the edge of their collective seat.
Navasota head coach Casey Dacus told his team that if they beat Giddings in the regular season finale to claim the District 13-4A Division II title, he would let Williams, a team favorite, have a carry in Thursday’s bi-district contest. Navasota knocked off Giddings 37-35 on Nov. 6 and ensured their buddy would see his skill-player dream come to fruition.
“It was a running joke at the time, but then we actually ended up winning the game and I had to be a man of my word,” Dacus said.
Williams took the joke seriously from the start.
“I told my boys we’ve got to practice hard, so I could get that,” Williams said. “I wanted that real bad, so I’m glad they practiced real hard, so I could get that.”
Dacus said he envisioned a short carry and a rousing applause for a player that makes so many on the team smile. But the big man took a quick handoff and rumbled left, shedding several would-be tacklers at the line and finding open field. In a lineman’s eternity, also known as 41 yards later, Williams finally got dragged to the ground by no less than four Polar Bears. It took restraint to keep the Rattler sideline off the field in celebration.
The lineman made it back to his feet and sauntered to the sideline, taking in oxygen and cheers in volume. He thought he had a touchdown, he said. The defenders caught him well before he ran out of gas.
“I knew I would get a lot, but I didn’t know it was going to be that many,” Williams said with a booming laugh.
Despite pleas from Williams to give him another chance to get on the scoreboard, his night was done in the backfield. On the next play, backup running back Logan Arrington scored one of his two touchdowns.
Dacus emphasized the fact that Williams would be needed as the Rattlers continue their trek through the playoffs, which will continue next week against the winner of Rockport-Fulton vs. Carrizo Springs.
But Dacus was very happy the night worked out in the favor of his team and Williams as well.
“Jaquarian, he’s just a lovable guy who everyone loves,” he said. “When we had a chance to give him a carry there at the end of the first half, we felt like that was the time to do it, before the second half when we knew the clock was going to run. We weren’t trying to run anybody’s nose in there. We were just trying to give a kid who we made a promise to a carry and it worked out that way.”
Navasota (7-3) took care of business well before Williams’ reward. Junior Xavier Steptoe fielded the opening kickoff at the Rattler 20 and curled around the outside right of the field, making an easy scamper to the end zone just seconds into the game.
The Rattlers preceded to score a touchdown on the next nine drives against a Polar Bear squad playing in its first season of 11-man football. Navasota needed only 27 offensive plays in the first half for a 58-0 lead, never facing a third down. The Rattlers scored three first-half touchdowns on the opening plays of drives.
“It was a game where we knew that if we could just take care of our business and iron out some execution issues and thinks like that, we’d be OK,” Dacus said. “I thought it was good, because we got a lot of guys in the game.”
In limited first-half action, starting quarterback Ja’mar Jessie completed 5 of 5 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, a 38-yarder to Keshon Wilson in the first quarter. Starting running back Darius Randel collected 54 yards on five carries and scored twice.
The second half was the same story with a different cast of characters. Dacus gave enough JV call-ups time on the field that nearly half of the Navasota lineup donned helmets without the traditional blue star and “N” sticker on the side.
“When you get a chance to get them in a game and give them an opportunity to play, it’s a really cool deal,” Dacus said. “What’s really cool, if you’ll notice, the varsity guys and the ones that are playing all the time are probably the ones that are the most excited for those guys, because they know what those guys put into it.”
Arrington led the Rattlers in rushing yards with 98 on five carries. Jennings added a touchdown run.
The Rattlers outgained Austin Achieve 484-164 in offensive yardage and held the Polar Bears (1-5) to seven first downs.
Austin Achieve’s lone touchdown came on a late-game reverse shovel pass that sprung starting running back Lavante Ben down the right side for a 76-yard touchdown catch. He finished with 102 yards on 14 carries and 84 receiving yards on three catches.
The win marked Navasota’s first playoff victory at Rattler Stadium as playoff matchups are typically played at neutral sites. Dacus said COVID-19 precautions and the split schedules of higher classifications made it impossible to find a neutral venue.
