Navasota, Madisonville ready to navigate football season amid coronavirus concerns

Scrimmages are usually a time to work out kinks before the season starts. But this year, each team’s scrimmage is crucial to fill in gaps on rosters and get players back into a game mentality with just a couple of weeks of practice. Dacus said the Rattlers are hoping to get answers in their only scrimmage since they didn’t get to play in spring football. It’ll be important for Navasota to fill in holes on the field and focus more on progress rather than putting up points, Dacus said.

Navasota graduated nine seniors on defense and seven on offense, and filling in those areas was a challenge coaches took on this year. On top of having to rebuild their roster, the Rattlers moved from District 12-4A Division I into 13-4A-II, adding Cuero, La Grange, Smithville, Giddings and Gonzales to their schedule. With a tough district schedule, Dacus said it’ll be important for Navasota to avoid the 0-4 starts of the past two seasons.

“We feel like our district schedule is gonna be tougher than it has been so honestly we need to get off to a lot better start than we have the last two years,” Dacus said. “This year, we have a tough district so we need to get off to a better start, build some confidence and get these young kids believing in themselves and kind of go from there.”