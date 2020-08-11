Navasota, Madisonville ready to navigate football season amid coronavirus concerns

COVID-19 sent sports at every level into a tailspin, forcing organizations and teams to reevaluate the upcoming football season with safety protocols being the main priority.
The University Interscholastic League announced on July 21 that schools in Class 5A and 6A would start their football season on Sept. 24 with practices starting on Sept. 7. Class 4A and down began on time with practices starting on Aug. 3 and games scheduled to begin Aug. 27.
Almost one week into football practices, the Brazos Valley’s 4A schools — Navasota and Madisonville — are more excited and focused than ever to get the season started.
Although most schools have participated in summer strength and conditioning and skill-specific workouts since June 8 with the UIL’s permission, getting back into a season routine has helped both coaches and players alike.
“Up until about probably a couple weeks ago, we weren’t sure what the UIL would do as far as decision. We weren’t sure which way we’re going to go,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “You heard rumors about they’re going to let us play, then you hear others saying they’re gonna wait ’til September. So I think a lot of these kids are grateful enough to play, and so we just got all anxious about getting the season started.”
Navasota and Madisonville each lost their first scrimmage, which would have taken place this week, but will play one next week before entering into nondistrict play. The Rattlers will travel to Lampasas on Aug. 21, while the Mustangs will face Cameron on Aug. 20.
Scrimmages are usually a time to work out kinks before the season starts. But this year, each team’s scrimmage is crucial to fill in gaps on rosters and get players back into a game mentality with just a couple of weeks of practice. Dacus said the Rattlers are hoping to get answers in their only scrimmage since they didn’t get to play in spring football. It’ll be important for Navasota to fill in holes on the field and focus more on progress rather than putting up points, Dacus said.
Navasota graduated nine seniors on defense and seven on offense, and filling in those areas was a challenge coaches took on this year. On top of having to rebuild their roster, the Rattlers moved from District 12-4A Division I into 13-4A-II, adding Cuero, La Grange, Smithville, Giddings and Gonzales to their schedule. With a tough district schedule, Dacus said it’ll be important for Navasota to avoid the 0-4 starts of the past two seasons.
“We feel like our district schedule is gonna be tougher than it has been so honestly we need to get off to a lot better start than we have the last two years,” Dacus said. “This year, we have a tough district so we need to get off to a better start, build some confidence and get these young kids believing in themselves and kind of go from there.”
Navasota will put its newly renovated field to use when the Rattlers open up the season against Wharton on Aug. 28.
Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said the annual scrimmage with the Yoemen is a good test for the Mustangs because they play hard and are well coached. With nine players returning and a strong veteran defense, Madisonville is focused on building up younger players and leaning on its seniors this season.
The Mustangs are returning key players like quarterback Armando Juarez, running back Ronnie Mosley and Doug’kyrn Johnson at wide receiver. Konner Atkins is the only returning lineman and will lead the offensive front, while top tackler Jace Snook will help lead a strong linebacker core on the defense, along with lineman Jertavius Brown.
“We do have a large sophomore class and we had a very successful JV last year as well,” Urbantke said. “And we’ll be looking to fill some of those holes up front on both the offensive and defensive line with some of the younger kids. As a coach inexperience on the lines, that’s always [hard], but we look at it as a positive.”
Madisonville will have its season opener on Aug. 28 against Diboll. The Mustangs moved from District 8-4A-II to 10-4A-II, adding Carthage, Center, Jasper, Rusk and Shepard to their season lineup.
Urbantke said no positive COVID-19 tests have come from strength and conditioning or football practice. Urbantke and Dacus said their teams are taking precautions and following CDC guidelines at practices and are stressing to players the importance of being safe on and off the field.
“If you think you’re going to be able to do exactly what you’ve done — there’s no blueprint for this,” Urbantke said. “There’s things that change daily. I tell the players, we control what we can control and we talk to our kids not just about practice, but going out in public. Wear a mask, social distance, don’t gather in large crowds. Everything that we’re preaching in practice, it just doesn’t end when you leave football practice.”
