Navasota football team struggles to keep up with Mexia

NAVASOTA — After showing life on offense in the second quarter, Navasota began the second half against Mexia on Friday night looking to turn the tide.
Mexia senior Trey Holdman had other plans, scoring all three of his team’s second-half touchdowns to slam the door on a 38-14 win over Navasota at Rattler Stadium.
Navasota (2-1) had a chance to recover a fumble on the second-half kickoff and chip into an 18-7 deficit, but Holdman quickly swung the momentum the other way with a 71-yard touchdown catch from Le’Marion Miller down the left sideline.
Navasota surged into the red zone on its first drive of the second half, but the possession was snuffed out on a fumbled snap recovered by Mexia’s Marshall Eberle.
Holdman went to work again, converting a third-and-long with a run to midfield. Several plays later, he beat the defense for a 27-yard touchdown pass from Miller to put the Blackcats (1-2) up 31-7 with 5:52 left in the third.
Navasota senior Darius Randle’s 71-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 31-14 midway through the fourth quarter, but Holdman put away the game on the ensuing drive, taking a pitch to the right, cutting up field and slipping several tackles en route to a 39-yard TD run.
“We just got beat in every facet of the game tonight,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “There were no positives at all to be honest with you. We took a big step back this week, and it’s disappointing because we played so well the last two weeks. I don’t know if success got to us, but we’ve got to go back to the drawing board. We’ve got to be a lot better than we were tonight.”
The Rattlers allowed Mexia to convert 7 of 11 third downs, with several conversions of 10 or more yards. Most of that came on the ground with the Blackcats rushing for 328 yards on 50 carries.
The most critical of those came in the second quarter after punter Victor Torres pinned Mexia at its own 2-yard line. Trailing 10-7, the Rattlers called timeout before a third-and-11 with just over a minute left in the first half. Mexia’s Tray Jones ripped off a 40-yard run to the Rattlers’ 45. On the next play, Miller broke free down the right sideline for a touchdown, and Jarrell Wiley ran in the two-point conversion to give the Blackcats an 18-7 halftime lead.
The momentum swing came after Navasota found a little rhythm offensively as starting quarterback Ja’Mar Jessie settled in. After struggling to find receivers and floating several short passes early, Jessie hit Randle for a 30-yard swing pass and capped the drive with an 11-yard keeper for a touchdown, cutting Mexia’s lead to 10-7 with 4:16 left in the half.
Jessie was disqualified in the third quarter after picking up his second unsportsmanlike penalty, and backup Drew Gonzales took over. Jessie completed 7 of 13 passes for 95 yards and an interception, and Gonzales threw for 59 yards on 7-of-12 passing.
Randle rushed for 130 yards on 14 carries, his second 100-yard game of the season.
Navasota failed to build on a 33-28 road win over Sealy last week and continues a tough nondistrict schedule with a home game against Huffman-Hargrave next Friday.
“When you get hit in the mouth, there are two ways you can go,” Dacus said. “You can either get yourself back up and fight some more or you don’t. We’re going to find out this week what we’re made of.”
