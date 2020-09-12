Navasota football team struggles to keep up with Mexia

NAVASOTA — After showing life on offense in the second quarter, Navasota began the second half against Mexia on Friday night looking to turn the tide.

Mexia senior Trey Holdman had other plans, scoring all three of his team’s second-half touchdowns to slam the door on a 38-14 win over Navasota at Rattler Stadium.

Navasota (2-1) had a chance to recover a fumble on the second-half kickoff and chip into an 18-7 deficit, but Holdman quickly swung the momentum the other way with a 71-yard touchdown catch from Le’Marion Miller down the left sideline.

Navasota surged into the red zone on its first drive of the second half, but the possession was snuffed out on a fumbled snap recovered by Mexia’s Marshall Eberle.

Holdman went to work again, converting a third-and-long with a run to midfield. Several plays later, he beat the defense for a 27-yard touchdown pass from Miller to put the Blackcats (1-2) up 31-7 with 5:52 left in the third.

Navasota senior Darius Randle’s 71-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 31-14 midway through the fourth quarter, but Holdman put away the game on the ensuing drive, taking a pitch to the right, cutting up field and slipping several tackles en route to a 39-yard TD run.