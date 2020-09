Navasota football team looking for new opponent after Yoakum cancels this week's game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Navasota’s nondistrict football game at Yoakum on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases at Yoakum.

Yoakum also canceled its Tuesday volleyball game against Columbus along with its subvarsity football games with Navasota on Thursday.

Navasota (2-2) is trying to find a replacement for Yoakum, head coach Casey Dacus said. The Rattlers have an open date next week before opening District 13-4A Division II play at Smithville on Oct. 9.

Yoakum, 4-0 and ranked eighth in the state in 3A-I, had Homecoming scheduled for this week. The school has rescheduled it for Oct. 9 against Boling.