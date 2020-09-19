Navasota defense plays well but Huffman-Hargrave does enough for 12-0 victory

NAVASOTA — With starting quarterback Ja’mar Jessie sidelined for the first half of Friday’s game, Navasota head coach Casey Dacus hoped his defense could make a 24-minute stand to give the Rattlers a chance.
Navasota’s defense did its part, putting the clamps on a high-powered Huffman-Hargrave offense for most of the game. But even with Jessie back under center in the second half, Navasota couldn’t put points on the scoreboard in a 12-0 loss at Rattler Stadium.
“It kind of started flat last week and it went the entire football game, honestly,” Dacus said. “Tonight, it was like a bad nightmare for lack of a better way of saying it. Just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Jessie served a mandatory one-half suspension Friday after taking two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in 38-14 loss to Mexia last week. The junior completed 7 of 19 passes for 76 yards and led the Rattlers (2-2) in rushing with 66 yards on 10 attempts in the second half.
“We knew going into this game was going to be tough starting early, because Ja’mar is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands,” Dacus said. “His running threat makes defenses have to play that and have to play some things honestly.”
Dropped passes plagued the Rattlers, which didn’t help Friday’s starter at quarterback junior Drew Gonzales build any momentum in the first half. Navasota finished with 174 total yards, including 99 on the ground.
“We’re a young team,” Dacus said. “One of the signs of an immature team is everybody is kind of looking to somebody else to make a play instead of someone stepping forward and making a play. Until we start taking care of us and worry about our individual selves and not worrying about someone else doing it, we’re going to have problems like that.”
The Falcons entered Friday’s matchup having scored 48 points in their previous two games. Navasota held Huffman-Hargrave (3-0) to 240 total yards with a special tip of the cap to the Rattler defensive secondary, Dacus said. Senior Hayden Woodward and sophomore Deontray Scott had interceptions, while senior defensive back David Turner had three pass breakups to lead the effort.
A first quarter of exchanged punts finally gave way to a Falcon touchdown midway through the second quarter. Huffman-Hargrave running back Caleb Shannon took a handoff through the middle of the line for a 4-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 40-yard drive.
Shannon completed the night with a game-high 84 rushing yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Luke Thomas trailed closely behind with 80 yards on 15 attempts.
Both offenses were held at a stalemate until Huffman-Hargrave’s final drive of the game. After milking the clock for five plays, Thomas weaved his way through the Rattler defense for a 19-yard TD run, putting the game on ice.
While two consecutive losses have frustrated the Rattlers, their nondistrict schedule has picked out some key deficiencies that can be patched before the all-important district play begins, Dacus said.
“We knew we were going to get challenged,” Dacus said. “That’s what we want. You don’t want to play games that are not going to help you get better. We want to get better.”
