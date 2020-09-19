Navasota defense plays well but Huffman-Hargrave does enough for 12-0 victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAVASOTA — With starting quarterback Ja’mar Jessie sidelined for the first half of Friday’s game, Navasota head coach Casey Dacus hoped his defense could make a 24-minute stand to give the Rattlers a chance.

Navasota’s defense did its part, putting the clamps on a high-powered Huffman-Hargrave offense for most of the game. But even with Jessie back under center in the second half, Navasota couldn’t put points on the scoreboard in a 12-0 loss at Rattler Stadium.

“It kind of started flat last week and it went the entire football game, honestly,” Dacus said. “Tonight, it was like a bad nightmare for lack of a better way of saying it. Just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”

Jessie served a mandatory one-half suspension Friday after taking two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in 38-14 loss to Mexia last week. The junior completed 7 of 19 passes for 76 yards and led the Rattlers (2-2) in rushing with 66 yards on 10 attempts in the second half.

“We knew going into this game was going to be tough starting early, because Ja’mar is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands,” Dacus said. “His running threat makes defenses have to play that and have to play some things honestly.”