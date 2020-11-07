Navasota beats Giddings to claim District 13-4A Division II title

NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers and Giddings Buffaloes battled back and forth for four quarters, but all it took was one second for the Rattlers to emerge victorious and claim the District 13-4A Division II title.

Navasota’s balanced offensive attack and critical third-down stops propelled the Rattlers to a 37-35 win Friday night at Rattler Stadium, giving the Rattlers the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “It’s an emotional game and a big game for me, because I’m so happy for them.”

Navasota (6-3, 4-1) and Giddings (7-3, 4-1) battled tooth-and-nail and answered each other score-for-score with neither team leading by more than a touchdown.

That included the final minute when Giddings quarterback Holden Jatzlau completed a 47-yard pass to set up Dillon Hernandez’s 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds for a 35-31 lead. Navasota answered when quarterback Ja’mar Jessie connected with John Lee for a game-winning 29-yard touchdown pass with one second on the clock.