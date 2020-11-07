Navasota beats Giddings to claim District 13-4A Division II title

NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers and Giddings Buffaloes battled back and forth for four quarters, but all it took was one second for the Rattlers to emerge victorious and claim the District 13-4A Division II title.
Navasota’s balanced offensive attack and critical third-down stops propelled the Rattlers to a 37-35 win Friday night at Rattler Stadium, giving the Rattlers the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “It’s an emotional game and a big game for me, because I’m so happy for them.”
Navasota (6-3, 4-1) and Giddings (7-3, 4-1) battled tooth-and-nail and answered each other score-for-score with neither team leading by more than a touchdown.
That included the final minute when Giddings quarterback Holden Jatzlau completed a 47-yard pass to set up Dillon Hernandez’s 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds for a 35-31 lead. Navasota answered when quarterback Ja’mar Jessie connected with John Lee for a game-winning 29-yard touchdown pass with one second on the clock.
Navasota’s Darius Randle ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, but Giddings’ strong run defense posed challenges for the Rattlers. Jessie answered the call by completing 16 of 27 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
“When teams play like Giddings does, really good up front, you’ve got to be able to throw it too,” Dacus said. “I knew that we had a chance because we can throw the ball.”
Navasota’s Xavier Steptoe caught six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Lee caught five passes for 71 yards and two TDs.
Surviving the dramatic ending fit how Dacus characterized his team’s ability to handle the pandemic-altered regular season.
“Dealing with COVID, you just never know,” Dacus said. “Our guys have just done a really nice job of competing and being adaptable.”
Both teams will open the playoffs next week against opponents to be determined.
