Navasota 47, Gonzales 36

GONZALES — Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead the Rattlers over the Gonzales Apaches 47-36 on Friday in District 13-4A Division II play.

Darius Randle caught two of Jessie’s TD passes during a 21-point second quarter for the Rattlers (5-3, 3-1), who led 28-15 at halftime.

Navasota leaned on its offense to maintain its lead in the second half, finishing with a balanced 459 yards — 228 rushing, 231 passing — and 31 first downs.

Navasota will host Giddings to wrap up the regular season next week, while Gonzales (1-8, 0-4) will play at Cuero.