Navasota 33, Sealy 28
SEALY — Navasota quarterback Ja’Mar Jessie scored a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Rattlers held on to win 33-28 over Sealy on Friday to improve to 2-0.

Alvarado kicked a pair of first-quarter field goals to give Navasota a 6-0 lead. Jessie then answered Sealy scores with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Liam Wilson and a 52-yard TD pass to Xavier Steptoe to give the Rattlers a 20-14 halftime lead.

The teams traded scores in the second half, and Navasota used Jessie’s 25-yard TD pass to Wilson in the third quarter and his fourth-quarter TD run to keep Sealy at bay.

