Navasota 23, Smithville 20
SMITHVILLE — Navasota’s Darius Randle ran for 129 yards, and Ja’mar Jessie scored a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown on an 11-yard run to give the Rattlers a 23-20 victory over Smithville on Friday in District 13-4A Division II play Friday.

Navasota’s Miguel Alvarado scored the only points of the first half on a 36-yard field goal. Randle scored on a 26-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Navasota (3-2, 1-0) will host La Grange next week. Smithville fell to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in district.

