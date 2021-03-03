Nathan Dettmer pitches well in Texas A&M's 4-0 win over Houston Baptist

The significance of the No. 35 that sprawls across Texas A&M Nathan Dettmer’s back is not lost on the true freshman. The last man to wear it, Asa Lacy, is the highest Aggie selected in the MLB draft.
In his second collegiate start Tuesday, Dettmer threw six innings fitting of the number in a 4-0 shutout of Houston Baptist at Blue Bell Park.
“I thought he was fantastic and built off his start last week, which was really good,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “The more I look at him, the more he needs to be a starter.”
The San Antonio native allowed three hits in the scoreless six frames, walking one and striking out seven. Dettmer’s heavy dose of fastballs and curveballs kept the Husky hitters fanning wildly throughout the first two rounds of the batting order.
The breaking pitch that tops out in the high 70-mph range had been missing in Dettmer’s previous two appearances, Childress said. In his first start, a no-decision in an 8-7 win over Tarleton State, Dettmer (1-0) allowed four runs on three hits in three innings. He struck out one batter. But while warming up in the bullpen Tuesday, Dettmer said he regained the curveball thanks to some help from assistant coach and former A&M pitcher Kyle Simonds.
“It felt great to have,” Dettmer said. “Those last couple of outings I had, it’s been missing, and it’s been a lot harder to get guys out. It made the whole outing easier having that.”
Dettmer began leaning on a change-up in the low 80s as he faced HBU’s lineup the third time, allowing more contact for outs. He didn’t allow a Husky baserunner past second base in his longest outing since COVID-19 shut down his high school senior season last spring.
“That was really the game plan,” Dettmer said. “I throw a lot of stuff and use the fastball as a surprise pitch and it catches them off guard.”
Two swings of the bat in the fourth inning also staked Dettmer to a sizeable lead. Designated hitter Austin Bost led off the frame by sending a 1-1 fastball from HBU starter Daxton Tinger (0-2) into the netting past the left field wall for a 2-0 lead. Four batters later, sophomore Logan Britt sent another Tinger fastball over the scoreboard and off the top of the Student Recreation Center wall for a two-run homer, driving in Taylor Smith who reached via a walk.
“As a pitcher, it helps so much knowing you have that little bit of insurance, and pitching with the lead is a lot easier than having to battle 0-0,” Dettmer said. “It was really big and made me breathe ... take a deep breath and get a lot more comfortable.”
Bost finished a triple from the cycle, kicking off the offensive surge with an RBI double in the first inning. He finished 3 for 4, the lone out a pop-up to right field in the eighth.
With as many as 16 position players vying for time in the Aggie batting order, Bost said he felt a shared excitement of earning a win for his team and making the most of his opportunity Tuesday in his fifth start of the season.
“It’s a really big deal,” Bost said. “It’s always going to be in baseball. You hit, you play. But we have a fantastic lineup with a bunch of guys that can come in and out with the same skill sets that all bring something to the table.”
A&M senior Chandler Jozwiak earned his first save of the season with three innings of scoreless work, allowing two hits and striking out seven. It was his first scoreless outing of the season and the fifth of his career that lasted three or more innings.
Thanks to A&M’s pitchers, the shutout took only two hours and twenty-five minutes, which would put Childress home before 10 p.m. after a midweek game for the first time in a long time, he joked.
“I can handle those games being a pitching guy,” Childress said. “Certainly, I couldn’t be more proud than I am of the two guys that pitched for us tonight. They couldn’t be any better.”
After earning his first career win, Dettmer said he expects his phone to be flooded with text messages led off by his mother. He also expects to carry on the legacy of the No. 35, a number he did not select, for the Aggie baseball program.
“I know the big shoes I have to fill with it,” Dettmer said. “I just hope I make everyone proud and hopefully they believe in me and that I can fill those shoes.”