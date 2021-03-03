Nathan Dettmer pitches well in Texas A&M's 4-0 win over Houston Baptist

“It’s a really big deal,” Bost said. “It’s always going to be in baseball. You hit, you play. But we have a fantastic lineup with a bunch of guys that can come in and out with the same skill sets that all bring something to the table.”

A&M senior Chandler Jozwiak earned his first save of the season with three innings of scoreless work, allowing two hits and striking out seven. It was his first scoreless outing of the season and the fifth of his career that lasted three or more innings.

Thanks to A&M’s pitchers, the shutout took only two hours and twenty-five minutes, which would put Childress home before 10 p.m. after a midweek game for the first time in a long time, he joked.

“I can handle those games being a pitching guy,” Childress said. “Certainly, I couldn’t be more proud than I am of the two guys that pitched for us tonight. They couldn’t be any better.”

After earning his first career win, Dettmer said he expects his phone to be flooded with text messages led off by his mother. He also expects to carry on the legacy of the No. 35, a number he did not select, for the Aggie baseball program.