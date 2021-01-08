Na'layjay Johnson has big fourth quarter to lead College Station girls past Rudder

College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lift the third-ranked Lady Cougars to a 49-42 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers in District 19-5A play Friday night at The Armory.

Neither team could get separation until Johnson scored 10 points of her team’s 11 points early in the fourth quarter to give College Station (13-2, 7-0) a 45-38 lead.

Points had been scarce until Johnson started her scoring spree with a driving layup after a Rudder turnover to extend College Station’s lead to 36-33. The 14th-ranked Lady Rangers (12-5, 6-2) had another turnover that led to a College Station free throw, then Rudder missed a 3-pointer. The Lady Rangers had done a good job getting offensive rebounds, but this time College Station turned the miss into a driving layup at the other end by Johnson, who also drew a foul. She completed the three-point play to give the Lady Cougars their biggest lead at 40-33 with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left.

“We know we’re capable of making big plays like that,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “It was kind of big for us to beat them at that game, too, where we get the board and we’re able to score on transition. That was a six-point swing.”

Rudder wasn’t done, but neither was Johnson.