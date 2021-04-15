On the latest My Aggie Nation podcast freshman soccer standout Barbara Olivieri joins to break down her successful first regular season at Texas A&M and looks ahead at the upcoming NCAA tournament. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown, Alex Miller and Zach Taylor wheel around Aggie diamond sports as they continue SEC play.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Soccer's Barbara Olivieri discusses postseason, looking at A&M's diamond sports
Related to this story
Most Popular
Symoria Adkins was surprised track and field athletes she competed against didn’t know where Bryan is.
Texas A&M junior Sam Bennett won his third tournament of the year in helping the Aggie men’s golf team rally to beat top-ranked Oklahoma i…
The A&M Consolidated baseball team’s pitching was superb for six innings, but the Tigers staff faltered in the seventh as they fell to Bre…
A&M Consolidated’s Aiyana Coleman and the Lady Tiger softball team rained on Rudder’s upset by rallying for a 6-2 victory in District 19-5…
The Texas A&M football team is having somewhat typical spring practices, which hopefully are a prelude to a normal fall season.
The look of disbelief that flashed across Texas A&M pinch hitter Taylor Smith’s face as he watched the final strike of the game, matched t…
The Rudder girls gymnastics won the Region II championship and the Ranger boys were second in the two-day meet that ended Wednesday at Rudder …
Rudder girls basketball coach John Shelton for more than three decades had a knack for knowing when to have his team turn up the defensive pressure or have the right player take the game’s biggest shot.
Texas A&M’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team posted an impressive victory late Saturday night to end the first track and field meet at E.B. …
SAN MARCOS — Clutch hitting carried the Texas A&M baseball team to an 8-4 nonconference victory over the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday ni…