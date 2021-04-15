 Skip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Soccer's Barbara Olivieri discusses postseason, looking at A&M's diamond sports
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Soccer's Barbara Olivieri discusses postseason, looking at A&M's diamond sports

On the latest My Aggie Nation podcast freshman soccer standout Barbara Olivieri joins to break down her successful first regular season at Texas A&M and looks ahead at the upcoming NCAA tournament. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown, Alex Miller and Zach Taylor wheel around Aggie diamond sports as they continue SEC play. 

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew discusses the outlook for the Texas A&M baseball and softball team's remaining regular season slate.
