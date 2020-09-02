 Skip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Living the NHL bubble life with Texas A&M former student Jeff Toates
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Living the NHL bubble life with Texas A&M former student Jeff Toates

APTOPIX Stars Flames Hockey

Dallas Stars' John Klingberg (3) and Jamie Benn (14) celebrate a goal against the Calgary Flames during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

 JASON FRANSON

On the latest My Aggie Nation podcast, Travis L. Brown discussed living in the NHL bubble with Texas A&M former student Jeff Toates, who works for the Dallas Stars.

