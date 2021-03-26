Texas A&M super senior Hunter Coleman discusses his move from every-day starter to pinch-hitting phenom in his fifth season in Aggieland. Also, host Travis L. Brown is joined by The Eagle's Robert Cessna and Alex Miller to break down the A&M women's basketball team's run in the NCAA tournament, as well as a spring football preview and a look at Aggie diamond sports.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Hunter Coleman makes the most of his pinch-hitting role
Team of the Year
