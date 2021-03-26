 Skip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Hunter Coleman makes the most of his pinch-hitting role
Texas A&M's Hunter Coleman hits an RBI double during game action against New Mexico State at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station on Friday, March 6, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

Texas A&M super senior Hunter Coleman discusses his move from every-day starter to pinch-hitting phenom in his fifth season in Aggieland. Also, host Travis L. Brown is joined by The Eagle's Robert Cessna and Alex Miller to break down the A&M women's basketball team's run in the NCAA tournament, as well as a spring football preview and a look at Aggie diamond sports. 

Jimbo Fisher Spring Preview Press Conference

