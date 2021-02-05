To help dissect what goes into the development of a video game and when fans can get their hands on EA SPORTS College Football, Cinelinx editor and writer Matt Malliaros popped on this week's podcast. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor wax poetic about the first edition of the game and take a trip around real-life Aggie athletics.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: A college football video game is returning, but when?
