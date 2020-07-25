Mumford basketball fans have had plenty to cheer for over the last decade.
The Mustangs haven’t missed the playoffs since 2008, and they’ve made six regional tournaments since then, advancing to the regional final each time.
But one three-year span rises above all the rest: three consecutive Class A title game appearances from 2012-14, culminating in the school’s only state championship.
It’s the greatest run of basketball in the Brazos Valley this decade, so it’s no wonder that the Mustangs swept the superlative podium on The Eagle’s 2010s All-Decade High School Boys Basketball Team.
Four-time all-state guard and two-time TABC Class A player of the year Aubrie King is the player of the decade, while Chris Sodek is the coach of the decade and the 2014 squad is team of the decade. Three-time all-state forward LaKendric Hyson, a sort of Thor to King’s Iron Man — equal partners on the court — also garnered consideration for player of the decade and made the first team.
King averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game his senior year, and Hyson, a junior, averaged 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game and was named MVP at the state tournament.
When the three got together via Zoom to reminisce about their glorious run over six years ago, they listed off a roll sheet of other names of coaches and players that made it all possible: all-state selections Dion Mack and Seth Smitherman, fluid passer and opportunistic scorer Braxton Haynes, defensive stopper Justin Shannon and assistant coaches Alvie King (Aubrie’s father), Daniel Moore and Marcus Sodek, among many others.
It was a complete Mumford basketball-style Avengers team.
Years later, Aubrie King’s first reaction to learning he was named player of the decade was to share the honor with Hyson.
“I don’t think during the time we played together that [Hyson] got the recognition he deserved,” King said. “I wish that when I got player of the year my senior year, I would have maybe had that thought then, but 17-, 18-year-olds don’t usually think like that. But I think we really should’ve got co-player of the year. It’s not, 'I’m one and he’s two.' It’s 1A and 1B.”
King, now the head boys basketball coach at Mumford, later teamed up with Hyson at Mary Hardin-Baylor, where the two played together during the 2017-18 season.
After reaching the pinnacle of 1A basketball and falling short two straight years with an opportunity to go undefeated, Mumford put together another one-loss season, but this time, the one loss didn’t come on the last day of the season.
It came on a November evening in Houston, and the experience told Sodek all he needed to know about his team.
The Mustangs came out horribly against SPC school Houston Kinkaid and trailed big at halftime. But his team rallied and nearly won, falling 69-65.
“If we could play with those guys the way we did — and honestly, if we had a good first half, we win that game — we’re probably going to be in pretty good shape,” Sodek recalled.
But during those years, the expectations at Mumford were to win every game and win big. Sodek remembered some colleagues nervously asking about the team and if anything was wrong following the loss. The Mustangs quickly answered those questions with a 57-50 road victory over 4A Brenham.
The experience also came in handy when the Mustangs found themselves trailing early in both games at the state tournament. Both times, Mumford shook off a subpar shooting performance in the first half with a strong second half. Sodek and King said those were the kinds of games Hyson lived for as he was able to rise to the occasion when the Mustangs needed him.
Hyson scored 25 points in the semifinal and 19 in the final to earn MVP.
“The second half, I was just trying to be aggressive but not forcing it out of the flow of the offense,” Hyson said.
“I just didn’t want to lose,” Hyson added with a laugh.
He and the rest of the Mustangs didn’t have to experience that often. Just look at the all-decade team.
