Mumford boys basketball team turns to press to rally past Hearne in area playoffs

“He’s not a high-percentage shooter, but he’s got some guts and he makes tough shots,” King said.

Sustaita also was part of a defense that made it hard for Hearne to cross midcourt in the fourth quarter. The Eagles didn’t score a basket in the fourth quarter until 33 seconds were left in the game.

“We went back to our roots,” King said. “What we do best is full-court man press and run at them from behind and just kind of muck the game up and get as many possessions as we could.”

Mumford’s defense fueled the offense as the Mustangs hit 8 of 15 field goals in the fourth quarter.

“That’s what we’re based on,” King said. “Our biggest guy goes 6-2 and he weighs about 110 pounds soaking wet, so we don’t get a lot in the post. We do a lot of perimeter jumpers and try to trick the other team into getting lanes to drive.”

The Mustangs also helped their cause by scoring the last two bucket of the third quarter, giving them momentum they carried into the fourth quarter.

Hearne could have had the game well in hand by then, but the Eagles missed 24 layups.