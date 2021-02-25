Mumford boys basketball team turns to press to rally past Hearne in area playoffs

The saying is go big or go home, but the Mumford boys basketball team went small to move on.
The Mustangs found points hard to come by in its Class 2A area playoff game against Hearne, so the Mustangs turned up the defensive pressure to keep alive their season that teetered on extinction much of the night. Mumford forced 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter to rally for a 46-41 victory over its neighborhood rival at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym on Thursday night.
Hearne (10-7) had only 13 turnovers through three quarters and most were unforced errors in an entertaining, fast-paced game where missed shots came in clusters as both teams often pushed to the point of losing control.
Trailing 33-27 entering the fourth quarter, Mumford (23-6) opted to run a full-court press against the more athletic Eagles, something Mumford first-year coach Aubrie King knew was a risky move.
“We had to throw caution to the wind,” King said. “If it didn’t work out, we were going to lose by 15, and luckily it worked out for us.”
The move made the difference.
Mumford scored 11 of its 16 points in the quarter off turnovers. The period included two pivotal 3-pointers by Ruben Sustaita. The Mustangs were 1 for 17 from long range when the 5-foot-10 junior hit the first to pull Mumford within 35-34 with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left. He hit another trey with 2:36 left, then capped a 20-2 run with a steal that led to points as junior guard Bryson Rodriguez scored off an offensive rebound with the Mustangs flying to the basketball.
“We had to come out with some effort if we really wanted to win this game,” Sustaita said. “We had a lot of people underestimating us, so we hit some big shots and turned it around on defense.”
District 27-2A champion Hearne more than held its own defensively through three quarters. Scoring in the paint was impossible for Mumford with 6-foot-8 Staqualan Lewis, 6-3 Anthony Jackson and 5-10 Jeremiah Gurode combining for double-digit blocks. Hearne’s perimeter pressure was just as good as the Eagles held Mumford to 25.6% shooting from the field through three quarters while forcing 11 turnovers.
But Hearne couldn’t handle Mumford’s pressure in the fourth quarter.
“The turnovers — we just collapsed in the fourth quarter,” Hearne coach Dennis Stewart. “We just didn’t do a good job of handling the ball.”
Hearne suffered a huge loss when senior guard Milton Redmon fouled out on a charge with four minutes left. He was trying to stop a 7-0 Mumford run that had given the Mustangs a 36-35 lead on a layup by junior Desmond Gamble, who scored off a pass from sophomore Edgar Fernandez.
Redmon played on the 2019 Hearne team that went to state, and things got worse for Hearne when he went to the bench for good. Mumford sophomore Peyton Woods hit a layup to push the Mustangs’ lead to 38-35, and after another Hearne turnover, Sustaita hit his third 3 of the night. Sustaita had seven of his team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“He’s not a high-percentage shooter, but he’s got some guts and he makes tough shots,” King said.
Sustaita also was part of a defense that made it hard for Hearne to cross midcourt in the fourth quarter. The Eagles didn’t score a basket in the fourth quarter until 33 seconds were left in the game.
“We went back to our roots,” King said. “What we do best is full-court man press and run at them from behind and just kind of muck the game up and get as many possessions as we could.”
Mumford’s defense fueled the offense as the Mustangs hit 8 of 15 field goals in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what we’re based on,” King said. “Our biggest guy goes 6-2 and he weighs about 110 pounds soaking wet, so we don’t get a lot in the post. We do a lot of perimeter jumpers and try to trick the other team into getting lanes to drive.”
The Mustangs also helped their cause by scoring the last two bucket of the third quarter, giving them momentum they carried into the fourth quarter.
Hearne could have had the game well in hand by then, but the Eagles missed 24 layups.
“We missed enough points in the first half to win the ballgame,” Stewart said. “We told the team to get the ball inside, but we can’t score. I’ll never understand that. I’ve never understood as many times as we’ve thrown the ball inside and get the ball to the basket and we cannot put the ball in the hole.”
Sophomore LeAnthony Dykes led Mumford with 12 points. Rodriguez also had 10 points. Woods had seven rebounds, while Dykes and Gamble each had six.
Jackson led Hearne with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Gurode added nine points and 10 rebounds. Lewis had six blocks and four rebounds. Milton Redmon had seven points and eight rebounds.
Mumford led for much of the first quarter, but Redmon hit a shot with 44 seconds left to give Hearne a 10-9 lead.
The Eagles completed a 10-0 run for a 16-9 lead on Keyshawn Langham’s lone bucket of the game with 5:01 left in the first half. Mumford closed the first half on an 8-1 run to get within 20-19.
Hearne’s offense looked its best in the third quarter as the Eagles took a 33-23 lead capped by a three-point play by Jabari Dunn and fastbreak layup by Redmon off a Mumford turnover.
Mumford will play Hull-Daisetta at 5 p.m. Saturday in Willis in the regional quarterfinals.
Mumford 46, Hearne 41
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
HEARNE (10-7) — Milton Redmon 3 1-2 5 7; Jabari Dunn 1 1-1 1 3; Jaylon Sauls-Lewis 0 0-0 3 0; Keyshawn Langham 1 0-0 0 2; Jeremiah Gurode 3 3-4 1 9; Anthony Jackson 7 2-4 5 16; Staqualan Lewis 2 0-2 1 4. TOTALS: 17 7-13 16 40.