Mumford boys basketball team loses to Hull-Daisetta in regional quarterfinals

WILLIS — The Mumford boys basketball team couldn’t slow Hull-Daisetta’s fourth-quarter run and lost 64-63 in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals on Saturday.
Ruben Sustaita had 18 points for Mumford (23-7), and Leanthony Dykes and Desmond Gamble each scored 10.
The Mustangs built a 57-40 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Hull-Daisetta rallied to advance to the regional semifinals.
Hull-Daisetta 64, Mumford 63
MUMFORD (23-7) — Peyton Woods 8, Bryson Rodriguez 2, Lorenzo Puente 8, Leanthony Dykes 10, Desmond Gamble 10, Ruben Sustaita 18, Henry Jones 2, Edgar Fernandez 5.
HULL-DAISETTA — Broussard 11, Rayon 32, Eaglin 3, Sellers 3, Aguirre 12.
Mumford 13 16 28 6 — 63
Hull-Daisetta 14 16 10 24 — 64
Highlights: MUMFORD — Gamble 7 rebounds; Woods 4 rebounds.