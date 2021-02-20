 Skip to main content
Mumford boys basketball team cruises in playoff opener
Mumford boys basketball team cruises in playoff opener

WILLIS — Desmond Gamble had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Leanthony Dykes added 14 points to help the Mumford boys basketball team beat Sabine Pass 69-45 in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs Saturday.

Mumford (22-6) built a 33-15 halftime lead and cruised from there. Ruben Sustaita scored 10 points for the Mustangs, while Henry Jones had eight points, seven rebounds and six steals.

Mumford next will face the winner of Monday’s bi-district game between Hearne and Bloomington.

Mumford 69, Sabine Pass 45

SABINE PASS (9-8) — Fontenette 7, Zuniga 2, Johnson 9, Hill 6, Lawson 21.

MUMFORD (22-6) — Peyton Woods 6, Bryson Rodriguez 2, Lorenzo Puente 2, Leanthony Dykes 14, Desmond Gamble 19, Ruben Sustaita 10, Henry Jones 8, Edgar Fernandez 7.

Sabine Pass 6 9 15 15 — 45

Mumford 16 17 15 21 — 69

Highlights: MUMFORD — Gamble 11 rebounds; Jones 7 rebounds, 6 steals.

