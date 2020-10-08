Moving on up: A&M Consolidated's Lee Fedora is one game away from major milestone as head coach

Lee Fedora is one game away from locking in his 200th win as a head coach, and it could happen on the same field that fostered his love for football as a kid.
Fedora was a receiver and safety for A&M Consolidated from 1986-90. On Friday he will make the all too familiar trip to Tigerland Stadium for Consol’s home opener against San Angelo Central, but this time, Fedora will have the advice from his mentor and Bryan football coach Ross Rogers replaying in his head.
“The three things he always told me as a head coach your goals are to one, try to win a state title and I’ve been very fortunate to win two of those,” Fedora said. “Two is to try to get to 200 wins because if you do those two things you got a good chance to get in the Texas Coaches Association Hall of Fame and those are the three goals you always kind of have set as a head coach. ”
Now 22 years into his head coaching career and fourth year at Consol, Fedora is constantly reminded of the lessons Rogers taught him both as a player and coach.
Fedora first met Rogers and now-Consol defensive coordinator Bill Hoppers as a junior in high school. Fedora already knew he wanted to be a coach because of his older brother, but he admits that playing under Rogers and Hoppers help solidify his love for football and coaching.
Fedora said he echoes their coaching style of teaching hard-nosed football.
“What I love about them is they were old school hard nosed,” Fedora said. “They weren’t gonna be guys that just pat you on the back, they’re gonna push you to make you be successful in the real world. ”
Fedora’s hard work ethic and driven attitude stems from how he was raised, something he was reminded of when he won his first state championship with Navasota in 2012. The Rattlers came into the state title game without their starting tailback and Fedora warned his team that the first two series would be rough. Navasota went on to win despite its rocky start, but Fedora still remembers his dad’s feedback after the game.
“My dad came up to me after the game and said your first two series of play calling was horrible,” Fedora said. “But that’s the way I’ve been raised my whole life. Do things to get better and that’s the way I’ve taken life is it’s not about the wins. If you can make an impact on one kid’s life that’s the goal.”
After his 2012 state championship, Fedora went on to win another title with Navasota in 2014. He ended his 11 years at Navasota after the 2015 season and didn’t coach in 2016. Fedora was hired at Consol in 2017, but he started his career at Consol as a assistant coach from 1995-1998 after graduating from Texas A&M.
During the interview process, Rogers asked a young Fedora where he wanted to be in five years. For Fedora the answer was simple.
“I kind of laughed and said I don’t see that far along, in three years I want to be a head coach. He was like, ‘Well good luck with that,’” he said.
Exactly three years later, Fedora left Consol for a head coaching job at Rogers where he stayed for five years before moving to Robinson for two seasons. He holds an overall record of 199-61-1 and is 32-6 at Consol.
“He does an outstanding job and great use of the talent that he’s afforded,” Rogers said.
Fedora kept his circle small throughout the years. Hoopers and Sean Witherwax have been with Fedora since Robinson, while Mike Mullins, Sonny Soltis, John Branch and Chad Bruggman followed him from Navasota to Consol.
“I’ve got a lot of winners a part of me,” Fedora said. “Of course it takes a lot of kids that do a great job that goes all the way back to Rogers to Robinson to Navasota to A&M Consolidated, [and] I’ve been fortunate to have a great coaching staff that has been with me a long time.”
Fedora said having his families’ support, mainly from his wife Lisa Fedora, is what drives him to continue.
“I don’t know how she puts up with me, but I have a great wife and two great daughters and they’ve helped me have my success also,” he said.
“My wife has such a care for all these student-athletes and I think she loves being a coach’s wife. She’s been phenomenal and I’ve been very fortunate God gave me her.”
Fedora’s family, coaches and players will be in attendance Friday as he looks for his 200th victory, but Fedora has the same mentality as he would for any game.
“They know my feeling that it’s one game at a time. All I worry about is one game, but it is exciting to have that opportunity to get [to 200],” Fedora said.
NOTES — Fedora played football and baseball for A&M. Fedora injured his hamstring twice and had to leave the football team as a redshirt freshman, but he continued to play baseball under Hall of Fame head coach Mark Johnson as third baseman. Fedora also represented the Aggies in the 1993 College World Series.
Fedora said he often goes down the road to visit his alma mater and attend A&M football and baseball games. Fedora said he also has a good relationship with A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher.
“[Fisher’s] got a great relationship with high school coaches and he allowed my staff to come up and be around them and see things and learn things. It’s really good to have the relationship,” Fedora said.
