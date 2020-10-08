Moving on up: A&M Consolidated's Lee Fedora is one game away from major milestone as head coach

“What I love about them is they were old school hard nosed,” Fedora said. “They weren’t gonna be guys that just pat you on the back, they’re gonna push you to make you be successful in the real world. ”

Fedora’s hard work ethic and driven attitude stems from how he was raised, something he was reminded of when he won his first state championship with Navasota in 2012. The Rattlers came into the state title game without their starting tailback and Fedora warned his team that the first two series would be rough. Navasota went on to win despite its rocky start, but Fedora still remembers his dad’s feedback after the game.

“My dad came up to me after the game and said your first two series of play calling was horrible,” Fedora said. “But that’s the way I’ve been raised my whole life. Do things to get better and that’s the way I’ve taken life is it’s not about the wins. If you can make an impact on one kid’s life that’s the goal.”

After his 2012 state championship, Fedora went on to win another title with Navasota in 2014. He ended his 11 years at Navasota after the 2015 season and didn’t coach in 2016. Fedora was hired at Consol in 2017, but he started his career at Consol as a assistant coach from 1995-1998 after graduating from Texas A&M.