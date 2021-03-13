Morgan Smith's double helps Texas A&M beat Louisiana Tech at Davis Diamond Classic

“Tech is emotional about what’s going on,” Evans said. “That’s how they play the game with that high energy. Sometimes you have to step up and match that energy in a game to take momentum on your side.”

A&M did that in a hurry.

Back-to-back hits by Kelbi Fortenberry and Lee set the table in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of back-to-back walks forced in a run. The Lady Techsters unwisely tried to retire the runner at home on Bre Warren’s grounder to the second baseman, allowing A&M to pull within 6-4.

Smith came off the bench to deliver what Evans said was the back-breaker, ripping a 1-1 pitch into the left-center field alley to easily drive in three runs.

“I was just looking for a pitch up in the zone,” Smith said. “She’s a downspin pitcher, so I was looking for something elevated that I could drive.”

Evans said Smith is the perfect pinch-hitter, because she’s always studying with a workmanlike approach.

“I’m a very analytical person in general,” Smith said. “I think that carries over into hitting. I watch a lot of film. I watch a lot of my film. I watch a lot of my teammates’ film just to find different ways I can be better.”