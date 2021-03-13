Morgan Smith's double helps Texas A&M beat Louisiana Tech at Davis Diamond Classic

The young Texas A&M softball team hit a growth spurt in a come-from-behind 10-6 victory over Louisiana Tech on Friday night at Davis Diamond.
Morgan Smith’s bases-clearing double highlighted a seven-run fifth inning as the Aggies (15-3) more than answered the four runs the Lady Techsters (5-9) scored in the top of the inning. Smith’s big hit gave A&M a 7-6 lead, and fellow junior Makinzy Herzog capped A&M’s biggest inning of the season with a two-run homer.
Haley put an exclamation point on A&M’s 13th victory in the last 14 games with a line-drive home run in the sixth inning.
“I loved our fight,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “You never like to be behind and give up a four-spot in the fifth inning, but I think we learned about our team that we can take a step back and catch our breath and not panic.”
Coming off a 17-2 clubbing of Montana in its first game at the Davis Diamond Classic, A&M scored two runs in the first inning against Louisiana Tech. It could have had more, but A&M made the last two outs with the bases loaded. That loomed large as Tech tied the game at 2 in the second inning after four straight batters reached with two outs. The Lady Techsters’ dugout and their fans had much to cheer about in the fifth as Louisiana Tech batted around, knocking out A&M starter Grace Uribe with five singles.
“Tech is emotional about what’s going on,” Evans said. “That’s how they play the game with that high energy. Sometimes you have to step up and match that energy in a game to take momentum on your side.”
A&M did that in a hurry.
Back-to-back hits by Kelbi Fortenberry and Lee set the table in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of back-to-back walks forced in a run. The Lady Techsters unwisely tried to retire the runner at home on Bre Warren’s grounder to the second baseman, allowing A&M to pull within 6-4.
Smith came off the bench to deliver what Evans said was the back-breaker, ripping a 1-1 pitch into the left-center field alley to easily drive in three runs.
“I was just looking for a pitch up in the zone,” Smith said. “She’s a downspin pitcher, so I was looking for something elevated that I could drive.”
Evans said Smith is the perfect pinch-hitter, because she’s always studying with a workmanlike approach.
“I’m a very analytical person in general,” Smith said. “I think that carries over into hitting. I watch a lot of film. I watch a lot of my film. I watch a lot of my teammates’ film just to find different ways I can be better.”
Smith batted .340 last year in 50 at-bats with seven of her 17 hits for extra bases, but she came into the day hitting only .158 (3 of 19) but showed some pop with all three of her hits going for extra bases. Smith, who said she’s been taking extra reps with hitting coach Craig Snider, was 2 for 2 in the opener with a double and three RBIs.
Graduate transfer Kelsey Broadus (2-1) pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings of relief to get the victory.
Both teams had nine hits, but Louisiana Tech had all singles. A&M hit two homers and two doubles along with drawing nine walks.
A&M’s lineup against Tech included five freshman and a sophomore. The Aggies were without second baseman Ashlynn Walls and third baseman Dani Elder as the senior starters missed their second and third games with COVID-19 issues. Evans said the victory will give those younger players confidence moving forward.
A&M had no trouble with Montana (4-12), scoring five in the first and six in the second. A&M had 11 hits, seven of them for extra bases, including Shaylee Ackerman’s third homer of the season. Montana walked 11 batters.
•
NOTES — Louisiana Tech won the day’s first game, 6-5 over Montana in 13 innings on Tristin Court’s walk-off single. Montana’s Tristin Achenbach (3-8) pitched a complete game, throwing 217 pitches. ... Louisiana Tech’s head softball coach in 1981 was current A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair who also was an assistant women’s basketball coach for the Lady Techsters from 1980-85. Blair went 18-17 that season. He was replaced in ’82 by former A&M head coach Bill Galloway who won 705 games for the Lady Techsters and made three Women’s College World Series appearances. ... A&M will play Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday followed by Montana. The Aggies will end the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against Montana. After the tournament A&M will host Houston Baptist on Tuesday, play at McNeese State on Thursday and open Southeastern Conference play Saturday at LSU. A&M’s schedule after this tournament was incorrect in Friday’s edition.