Month-long hiatus ends Wednesday for Texas A&M men's basketball team

Last year this time, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams reviewed notes over a decent February 2020 for his Aggies.
This year, the monthly February rundown wasn’t quite so entertaining. It featured two COVID-19 shutdowns, a winter storm delay, seven consecutive postponements and zero games played.
“I started reading all of my notes in my journal and all of this stuff on my calendar and then thought about what’s taken place since March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021 ... it’s just been an unbelievable growth opportunity, although I haven’t always processed it in that mature of a way,” Williams said.
One of the strangest months in program history will end at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Aggies will play their first game in over a month as they host Mississippi State at Reed Arena.
On Monday, A&M had its first full-team practice since Feb. 1, the day of the program’s first positive COVID-19 test. The Aggies (8-7, 2-6) last played a game on Jan. 30 at Kansas State, and Williams said there’s no way to be sure how well his team can perform Wednesday with the players’ conditioning levels all over the board. Some have had limited physical activity throughout the month hiatus.
While the program dealt with two rounds of COVID-19 positives, players who had not tested positive or had returned participated in individual practices with one player per half of the practice gym. A coach stood at midcourt conducting the drills. Those players also had three weight racks available in the concourse of Kyle Field, which could be used by three players socially distancing.
“You can’t replicate a game when you can’t even replicate a true practice, and so the message is whoever can as best they can relative to what has transpired, let’s do it as unselfishly as we can with as much energy as we can,” Williams said.
The Aggies can at least find some comfort in playing a familiar opponent they beat earlier this season. A&M edged Mississippi State 56-55 on Jan. 13 in Starkville, Mississippi, limiting turnovers and playing well on the boards.
The Bulldog’s NET ranking through the season has been a rollercoaster but has settled at No. 80, two spots lower than the first time they played the Aggies. But Mississippi State (13-12, 7-9) also boasts the second-best field goal percentage defense and the best rebound margin in the SEC.
“If you look at their numbers when we played them the first time in mid-January and where they’re at in early March, they have really, really improved,” Williams said. “They were 110th defensively in some of the numbers that you study when we played them, and now they are top 40.”
The Aggies will honor their four seniors — Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg, Quenton Jackson and Kevin Marfo — on Wednesday with families featured on the video board. Once the game begins, the challenge of staying on the same page and keeping a steady rotation of players will be ever present, Williams said.
“The Xs and Os are important,” Williams said. “It’s part of winning. It does matter. I will never take that away. But all of the things that have transpired since the last time we played in Manhattan, Kansas, until tomorrow night, that’s a lot of stuff. That’s a lot of stuff in each child’s life, and that’s a lot of stuff in each staff member’s lives.”
With just two regular season games remaining, including a rescheduled trip to Arkansas on March 6, winning Wednesday would be momentum-boosting as the Aggies look ahead to the postseason. The SEC tournament begins March 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.
But ultimately Williams said he wants to see the hallmarks of his program show up in the players’ performance Wednesday.
“That we compete, that we give our best, that we play together,” Williams said when asked what he’ll be looking for. “Were we unselfish? Were we on the same page in what we were trying to accomplish on both ends. We didn’t fracture when things didn’t go our way. We were first to the floor for a lose ball. We were the first to give dap. We were the first to have great body language.”
•
NOTES — Williams said the program will honor its four seniors Wednesday, though he and his seniors have not spoken about any of them returning for an extra year, which the NCAA is allowing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Flag is seven points shy of the 1,000-career point mark. He would be the 38th Aggie to reach the milestone.