Month-long hiatus ends Wednesday for Texas A&M men's basketball team

“The Xs and Os are important,” Williams said. “It’s part of winning. It does matter. I will never take that away. But all of the things that have transpired since the last time we played in Manhattan, Kansas, until tomorrow night, that’s a lot of stuff. That’s a lot of stuff in each child’s life, and that’s a lot of stuff in each staff member’s lives.”

With just two regular season games remaining, including a rescheduled trip to Arkansas on March 6, winning Wednesday would be momentum-boosting as the Aggies look ahead to the postseason. The SEC tournament begins March 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.

But ultimately Williams said he wants to see the hallmarks of his program show up in the players’ performance Wednesday.

“That we compete, that we give our best, that we play together,” Williams said when asked what he’ll be looking for. “Were we unselfish? Were we on the same page in what we were trying to accomplish on both ends. We didn’t fracture when things didn’t go our way. We were first to the floor for a lose ball. We were the first to give dap. We were the first to have great body language.”

•