Momentum building for Texas A&M baseball team

Things are looking up for the Texas A&M baseball team.
Except for one inning, A&M’s current 10-game homestand got off to a solid start with two midweek victories, something the Aggies will try to build on during a three-game weekend series against New Mexico State beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park.
A year ago, A&M swept New Mexico State in the battle of Aggies. That series part of a five-game winning streak that put A&M back on track after a trio of losses at the Frisco Classic. Unfortunately, the 2020 season then was canceled because of COVID-19 before the Aggies could open Southeastern Conference play.
A&M (6-4) finds itself at another crossroads facing New Mexico State with the SEC opener 13 days away.
A&M gained some traction at the Round Rock Classic with quality victories over Baylor and Oklahoma, adding momentum with midweek victories over Houston Baptist (4-0) and Incarnate Word (6-4). Other than a second-inning hiccup against Incarnate Word when junior Chris Weber was rocked for four runs, the pitching was outstanding with 27 strikeouts in 17 innings. The pitchers — freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer, senior left-hander Chandler Jozwiak, sophomore right-hander Alex Magers, junior left-hander Joseph Menefee — combined to allow six hits and just two walks in those 17 innings.
“I’m thankful that we played well this midweek,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said Thursday on a Zoom conference. “Neither one of them were easy, and that makes us a better team for it.”
A&M senior Ray Alejo’s two-run single in the eighth against Incarnate Word on Wednesday night broke a 4-4 tie. A&M had stranded 12 runners through seven innings.
“That was a huge win for us,” senior infielder Bryce Blaum said. “This 10-game homestand is going to be really big. We have the potential to be 14-4 after this homestand, and we fully believe we can get there.”
A&M will have to hit better than .246.
“We’re going to have to be more consistent offensively,” Childress said. “That doesn’t mean score each and every inning, but have traffic on the bases and have the pitcher in the stretch.”
Alejo’s hit was encouraging. He had been out with a tweaked hamstring, and his return to the lineup is another bat to complement senior Will Frizzell (.368, 4 HRs, 8 RBIs), junior Austin Bost (.360) and Blaum (.300).
Childress thought the Aggies played looser in Round Rock, and it showed. A&M combined for 21 hits in the 12-4 victory over Baylor and 8-1 victory over Oklahoma. Some tightness returned against Incarnate Word as the Aggies had nine hits and 12 walks but couldn’t deliver big hits other than bases-loaded singles by sophomore Logan Britt and Alejo. Still, a few hard-hit balls Incarnate Word made good plays on supported Childress’ conviction that the hits are coming.
“I do like the direction that we’re headed collectively,” Childress said
A&M’s looking for a reset this weekend after dropping the first two games against Xavier to open the season, part of a rough start that included a midweek loss to Abilene Christian. A&M’s going to stick with the same starting pitchers — senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (1-1, 4.22 ERA), senior right-hander Bryce Miller (1-0, 4.15) and sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress (0-1, 0.84), who is no relation to the coach.
“Everyone has those nerves on the opening weekend, and I definitely can say I did have nerves,” Saenz said. “And in week two [against Baylor], some of those just went away and I got into a groove I liked.”
New Mexico State came into last year’s series with a 12-1 record and batting .343, which ranked second in the nation. Nick Gonzales had 12 homers and was batting .500. This year, New Mexico State (1-3) is batting only .258 with five homers. It lost two of three games at Abilene Christian and lost at Texas State 8-6 on Tuesday night. New Mexico State was picked by the Western Athletic Conference coaches to finish fourth in the nine-team league behind Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Grand Canyon and Sacramento State, which all tied for first in the preseason poll.
“New Mexico State has a lot of familiarity being here last year,” Childress said. “They have some physicality up and down the lineup.”