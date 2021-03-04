Momentum building for Texas A&M baseball team

“I’m thankful that we played well this midweek,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said Thursday on a Zoom conference. “Neither one of them were easy, and that makes us a better team for it.”

A&M senior Ray Alejo’s two-run single in the eighth against Incarnate Word on Wednesday night broke a 4-4 tie. A&M had stranded 12 runners through seven innings.

“That was a huge win for us,” senior infielder Bryce Blaum said. “This 10-game homestand is going to be really big. We have the potential to be 14-4 after this homestand, and we fully believe we can get there.”

A&M will have to hit better than .246.

“We’re going to have to be more consistent offensively,” Childress said. “That doesn’t mean score each and every inning, but have traffic on the bases and have the pitcher in the stretch.”

Alejo’s hit was encouraging. He had been out with a tweaked hamstring, and his return to the lineup is another bat to complement senior Will Frizzell (.368, 4 HRs, 8 RBIs), junior Austin Bost (.360) and Blaum (.300).