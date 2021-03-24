Mistakes cost Texas A&M volleyball team in 3-0 loss to No. 7 Florida

“She is such a solid energy for our team, so that was kind of a blow early on, but I’m proud of Erica,” Kuhn said. “She played solid. She held her own and was a spark back there.”

The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Thursday to close out the two-match series that was supposed to close out the Aggies’ regular season, but Kuhn said earlier in the week she is still waiting to hear if the SEC will reschedule A&M’s two-game series with Tennessee and Kentucky that were postponed due to COVID-19 positives in the Aggie program. Both series were slated to be played at Reed Arena.

“It’s old school winning,” Kuhn said of earning a spot in the NCAA tournament. “You have to win. There’s no set way they are going to choose teams, but at the end of the day you’ve got to win no matter if they are big matches or ranked opponents or who it is. We have to start finishing and winning matches and earning things.”

