Mistakes cost Texas A&M volleyball team in 3-0 loss to No. 7 Florida

Fighting for a seat at the NCAA tournament table, the Texas A&M volleyball team kicked off its match against No. 7 Florida with urgency.
But mistakes derailed the Aggies’ attempt to steal a resume-boosting win from the Gators in a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 loss at Reed Arena on Wednesday.
“We always talk about playing clean,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We have to earn points. We have to play clean, especially at the end of games. It’s momentum. Volleyball is a game of momentum, so we have to execute and execute momentum plays, and our errors killed us tonight.”
The Aggies (9-8) used a quick attack to take an early 4-2 lead in the first set, building it to 9-6 on a kill by sophomore CiCi Hecht, who started at outside hitter with Morgan Christon sidelined due to injury. Hecht found early success for the Aggies, registering a team-high four kills in the opening set.
“She was a six-rotation outside for her whole career in high school,” Kuhn said. “I think she’s settling in, and she gets into a groove, and she finds the flow of the match, and she finds ways to score.”
A&M led 19-15 before Florida used a 5-0 run to take its first lead. But the Aggies regained some momentum into a Florida timeout with a 22-20 lead. A service error by Hecht after the timeout disrupted the Aggies’ rhythm, and another service error by Mallory Talbert ultimately handed the Gators (18-3) the comeback victory.
A&M committed five services errors and 26 attack errors over the match, finishing with a .116 hitting percentage to Florida’s .256.
“The good and bad of it is when we execute on our side, we’re in control,” Kuhn said. “I think that first set showed we were in control, and then it came down to us executing endgame and finishing.”
Florida carried its success into the second set, building a 12-4 lead thanks to a 7-0 run that included two aces by Holly Carlton. The Aggies fell behind 22-11, finally settled back into the match by mounting their own 7-1 run to draw within five but ran out of time in the 25-19 loss.
A&M trailed but held close throughout the third set, cutting Florida’s lead to 21-20 on a kill by Claire Jeter. But a string of four consecutive attack errors gave Florida the set and match.
Hecht paced the Aggies in kills with eight, while posting a .235 hit percentage. Lauren Davis and Morgan Davis followed with seven kills apiece. Setter Camille Conner had five kills, 24 assists, six digs and two blocks.
Florida’s Thayer Hall had nine kills on 22 total attacks, followed by T’ara Ceasar’s seven kills.
A&M starting libero Allison Fields left the match early in the first set with a knee injury that required assistance to get to the locker room, but she returned to the bench to watch the remainder of the game. Freshman Erica Lowery took over and steadied A&M’s defense quickly, Kuhn said.
“She is such a solid energy for our team, so that was kind of a blow early on, but I’m proud of Erica,” Kuhn said. “She played solid. She held her own and was a spark back there.”
The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Thursday to close out the two-match series that was supposed to close out the Aggies’ regular season, but Kuhn said earlier in the week she is still waiting to hear if the SEC will reschedule A&M’s two-game series with Tennessee and Kentucky that were postponed due to COVID-19 positives in the Aggie program. Both series were slated to be played at Reed Arena.
“It’s old school winning,” Kuhn said of earning a spot in the NCAA tournament. “You have to win. There’s no set way they are going to choose teams, but at the end of the day you’ve got to win no matter if they are big matches or ranked opponents or who it is. We have to start finishing and winning matches and earning things.”
•
NOTES — Conner is one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award in volleyball, the school announced Wednesday. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. Conner has earned All-America honorable mention on the court and earned spots on multiple honor rolls academically with a 3.73 grade-point average as a health major. She also has volunteered time for several groups including with The Big Event and Ronald McDonald Happy Wheels Cart event and served on a mission to the Dominican Republic.