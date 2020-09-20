Missouri preview: Drinkwitz takes the Tiger reins and aims for offensive boost

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missouri showed defensive-minded head coach Barry Odom the door after a promising season faded with a five-game losing streak. The Tigers are gambling Eliah Drinkwitz will have the offense consistently lighting up the scoreboard.

The Tigers were ranked 22nd last year after a 5-1 start while averaging 38.8 points per game, but Missouri scored 14 or less points four times during the losing streak. Missouri ended the season by averaging 374.3 yards and 25.3 points, which both ranked 93rd.

Points were no problem for Drinkwitz at Appalachian State, which averaged 38.8 points per game to rank ninth in the country last season. That helped the 37-year-old become one of the nation’s youngest Power Five conference head coaches despite just one season as a head coach.

The disciple of Auburn’s Gus Malzahn did that at Appalachian State. His team beat North Carolina and South Carolina to become the first Sun Belt Conference squad to beat a pair of Power Five teams in the league’s 19-year existence.

Doing something novel at Missouri will be tougher. The Tigers won three Big 12 North titles and two Southeastern Conference West titles under Gary Pinkel, but they haven’t won an overall conference title since 1969.