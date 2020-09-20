 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri preview: Drinkwitz takes the Tiger reins and aims for offensive boost
0 comments
SEC 2020

Missouri preview: Drinkwitz takes the Tiger reins and aims for offensive boost

{{featured_button_text}}
missouri logo.jpg

Missouri showed defensive-minded head coach Barry Odom the door after a promising season faded with a five-game losing streak. The Tigers are gambling Eliah Drinkwitz will have the offense consistently lighting up the scoreboard.

The Tigers were ranked 22nd last year after a 5-1 start while averaging 38.8 points per game, but Missouri scored 14 or less points four times during the losing streak. Missouri ended the season by averaging 374.3 yards and 25.3 points, which both ranked 93rd.

Points were no problem for Drinkwitz at Appalachian State, which averaged 38.8 points per game to rank ninth in the country last season. That helped the 37-year-old become one of the nation’s youngest Power Five conference head coaches despite just one season as a head coach.

The disciple of Auburn’s Gus Malzahn did that at Appalachian State. His team beat North Carolina and South Carolina to become the first Sun Belt Conference squad to beat a pair of Power Five teams in the league’s 19-year existence.

Doing something novel at Missouri will be tougher. The Tigers won three Big 12 North titles and two Southeastern Conference West titles under Gary Pinkel, but they haven’t won an overall conference title since 1969.

Missouri lost quarterback Kelly Bryant, All-America tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, leading receiver Jonathan Nance and three starting offensive linemen, but still has playmakers in senior Larry Rountree and transfer wide receiver Damon Hazelton.

Rountree rushed for 829 yards and nine touchdowns on 186 carries last season, while Hazelton had 82 catches for 1,329 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons at Virginia Tech. Junior Tyler Badie, Rountree’s backup, added 457 yards on 108 carries and three touchdowns along with 32 receptions for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

TCU transfer quarterback Shawn Robinson fits Drinkwitz’s pro-tempo offense. Robinson, who threw for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games in 2018, will have to beat out Connor Bazleak, who made a start last year down the stretch.

Missouri had a competitive defense under Odom, who was a defensive coordinator under Pinkel, as the Tigers allowed 312 yards per game to rank third in the SEC and 19.4 points per game to rank fifth. But Missouri ranked last in sacks, 10th in interceptions and ninth against the run.

Missouri returns eight starters led by junior linebacker Nick Bolton, who had 107 tackles, 74 of them solos. Safeties Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe combined for 99 tackles last season.

Missouri's 2020 schedule

9/26 vs. Alabama

Faurot Field

10/3 at Tennessee

Neyland Stadium

10/10 at LSU

Tiger Stadium

10/17 vs. Vanderbilt

Faurot Field

10/24 at Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

10/31 vs. Kentucky

Faurot Field

11/14 vs. Georgia

Faurot Field

11/21 at South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium

11/28 vs. Arkansas

Faurot Field

12/5 at Mississippi State

Davis Wade Stadium

Key players

RB Larry Rountree (829 yards, 4.5 avg., 9 TDs)

LB Nick Bolton (107 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 INTs)

DL Kobie Whiteside (27 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks)

WR Tyler Badie (32 receptions, 356 yards, 5 TDs)

DB Tyree Gillespie (50 tackles, 4 TFL, 10 PD)

DB Joshuah Bledsoe (49 tackles, 4 TFL, 10 PD)

WR Jalen Knox (19 receptions, 307 yards, 1 TD)

WR Damon Hazelton (at Virginia Tech: 31 receptions, 527 yards, 8 TDs)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert