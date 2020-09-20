Mississippi State preview: Outlook on offense rises as Leach era begins in Starkville

It’s taken more than two decades, but Mike Leach’s vaunted passing game is getting a second chance in the Southeastern Conference.
Now the head coach at Mississippi State, Leach has arguably perfected his “Air Raid” offense. His teams have led the country in passing 10 times — six at Texas Tech and four at Washington State. The knock has been he accomplished that in offensive-minded conferences, the Big 12 and Pac-12, and experts wonder if it will work in the SEC, which had 30 defensive players taken in this year’s NFL draft.
Leach was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 1997 and ’98 under Hal Mumme, one of the first to employ the Air Raid offense. With Tim Couch at quarterback and Mumme and Leach running the offense, the Wildcats averaged the second-most passing yards in the nation in 1997-98, but Kentucky finished only fourth and fifth in the SEC East.
“I think conferences and teams will go kind of in cycles,” Leach said. “We threw it a lot there, and I thought it elevated things there at the University of Kentucky for the two years I had the opportunity to be there. You had Florida throwing quite a bit then, too.”
Leach, who was Mumme’s offensive coordinator for 10 seasons at three schools, has fine-tuned his version of the Air Raid offense in 18 seasons as a head coach.
“The biggest thing as an offensive coach is, as we used to refer to it, build a better mousetrap,” Leach said. “How can we build the mousetrap better? We used to say stuff like, ‘Well, if we run a post on that play, that’ll help the mousetrap.’ We spend most of our time talking about how we’re going to practice and how we are going to duplicate those things. We also talk quite a bit about how we’re going to find ways to attack space.”
Leach believes he can build his best mousetrap yet, because of the quality of high school recruits available within 300 miles of Starkville, Mississippi.
Leach inherited several playmakers off a 6-7 team that averaged 400.1 yards per game to rank 70th in the country. Running back Kylin Hill rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. Leach has a history of having quarterbacks post phenomenal statistics in just one year in the system, and he landed Stanford graduate transfer K.J. Costello in hopes of doing it again. Costello threw for 6,151 yards in 29 games for the Cardinal, completing 62.6% of his passes with 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
