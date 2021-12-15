Milano's King leads Mary Hardin-Baylor into title game

Mary-Hardin Baylor will play North Central College for the NCAA Division III national championship at 6 p.m. Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

The Crusaders (14-0) advanced with a 24-7 victory over Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1) as senior quarterback Kyle King threw for 309 yards on 22 of 33 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

King, who is from Milano, has thrown for 2,246 yards this season with 32 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has completed 146 of 227. He adds 343 yards rushing on 79 carries (4.3) with 11 TDs.

-- Staff report