Milano teams ready to return after COVID-19 delay

Milano’s volleyball and cross country teams are scheduled to return to practice Monday following a two-week suspension after a student and Milano ISD employee both tested positive for COVID-19.
“The 24th will be the whole team’s first day of school including mine,” said Milano athletic director and head volleyball coach Wendy King. “And we’ll be starting practice that day.”
The suspension did not include the football program.
The positive cases happened within 24 hours of each other.
“We just decided out of an abundance of caution that [a two-week suspension] was the best thing to do at that time,” King said.
Milano started school Thursday.
Milano is in Milam County, which has had 400 positive cases out of 2,792 tests. That is a higher number of positive cases than neighboring counties Burleson (267), Robertson (242), Lee (187) and Falls (150). Milam’s population was 24,757 in 2010, which was approximately 25-30% more than its adjacent counties.
Other schools in Milam County include Buckholts, Cameron, Rockdale and Thorndale.
“Please join the administration and staff at Milano ISD in supporting and praying for these individuals and their families as well as all others affected by this virus,” King said in a statement last week. “The health and safety of our students and staff are our first priority and will dictate how these situations are dealt with as they arise. Thank you to everyone that has expressed concern and compassion for these families. We will face the challenges of the upcoming school year together as a community of people who care for one another. Thank you and please stay safe.”
Milano has been a perennial volleyball power under King, a former Lady Eagle player who topped 600 career victories last year.
Milano is scheduled to play at Bosqueville on Tuesday. The Milano cross country team is scheduled to open the season at the Thrall Invitational on Aug. 29.
Several of the state’s schools this year have been affected by COVID-19. The Bryan volleyball team had to suspend its summer strength and conditioning drills for two weeks earlier this month after a player tested positive, but athletic director Janice Williamson said Friday the suspension had been lifted and the players are back in the gym. Class 6A and 5A, which includes A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder, will begin organized team practices in volleyball and football on Sept. 7.
