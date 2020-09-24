 Skip to main content
Milano-Somerville football game canceled
Milano ISD announced Thursday that the school's football game against Somerville on Friday has been canceled.

The game between the two District 13-2A-II foes has been rescheduled for Nov. 6, according to Somerville ISD.

The junior high football game between Milano and Somerville scheduled for Thursday also has been canceled.

Milano (1-3) will continue its season next Friday at home against Bartlett. Somerville will travel to Iola next Friday.

