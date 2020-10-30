Milano’s Ryan 'Cowboy' Karl to box for title Saturday night

Karl, 28, turned pro in 2014 and won the first 13 fights of his career before falling to Jose Felix Quezeda by decision in September 2016. He also suffered a TKO loss to Kevin Watts in April 2018 before rebounding to beat Watts by knockout in January of the next year. Coming into Saturday’s fight, Karl (18-2-0, 12 KOs) has won his past three decisions.