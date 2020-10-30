 Skip to main content
Milano’s Ryan 'Cowboy' Karl to box for title Saturday night
Milano's Ryan 'Cowboy' Karl to box for title Saturday night

Milano’s Ryan “Cowboy” Karl will fight unbeaten WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The bout is one of the co-main events of the Showtime Pay-Per-View card.

Karl, 28, turned pro in 2014 and won the first 13 fights of his career before falling to Jose Felix Quezeda by decision in September 2016. He also suffered a TKO loss to Kevin Watts in April 2018 before rebounding to beat Watts by knockout in January of the next year. Coming into Saturday’s fight, Karl (18-2-0, 12 KOs) has won his past three decisions.

Barrios, who hails from San Antonio, is 25-0-0 with 16 knockouts.

