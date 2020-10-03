Milano 24, Bartlett 6

MILANO — Milano’s Josh Millar rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to help the Eagles beat the Bartlett Bulldogs 24-6 in District 13-2A Division II play on Friday.

Quarterback Ethan Knight returned for Milano (2-3, 1-2) after missing the first three games and completed 6 of 10 passes for 78 yards and ran for 38 yards on 10 carries.

Down 6-3 late in the second quarter, Milano took the lead for good on Millar’s 6-yard touchdown run. Millar added a 53-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half then scored on a 3-yard run with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter to end the scoring. Jace Todd set up Millar’s last TD with an interception.