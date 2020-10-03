Milano 24, Bartlett 6

MILANO — Milano’s Josh Millar rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to help the Eagles beat the Bartlett Bulldogs 24-6 in District 13-2A Division II play on Friday.
Quarterback Ethan Knight returned for Milano (2-3, 1-2) after missing the first three games and completed 6 of 10 passes for 78 yards and ran for 38 yards on 10 carries.
Down 6-3 late in the second quarter, Milano took the lead for good on Millar’s 6-yard touchdown run. Millar added a 53-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half then scored on a 3-yard run with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter to end the scoring. Jace Todd set up Millar’s last TD with an interception.
Milano plays next week at Granger.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!