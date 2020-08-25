Micheal Clemons, Jayden Peevy stand out as two of Texas A&M football team's toughest guys

Football teams need tough guys, especially in the Southeastern Conference and never more so than this season of only league games. It’s going to be 10 dogfights.
Leading the way for Texas A&M’s defense will be end Micheal Clemons and tackle Jayden Peevy, according to senior linebacker Braden White Jr.
Asked during a summer workout to pick two teammates he’d want to have his back in a fight, it was a no-brainer for White, who would take the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Clemons first.
“He was in my workout group this year throughout the summer and he’s a heck of an athlete,” White said. “Just everything, the way he’s built, his size. I mean, [he’s got] the ideal body for an athlete. And just to see him, the way he runs, the way he lifts, I can’t brag about him enough.”
The other guy White would go to fight with is the 6-6, 295-pound Peevy.
“He’s a freakish athlete,” White said. “And I think if I have those two guys, I’d feel pretty safe in there.”
Clemons and Peevy are a pivotal part of a potentially deep, talented A&M defensive line. Clemons has battled injuries and thus far failed to live up to his potential, while Peevy has been overshadowed by Justin Madubuike, who left a year early for the NFL. If those seniors become the big dogs White believes they can be, then this will be defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s best defense in his third season at A&M.
White, not surprisingly, chose from the defense when asked whose the team’s meanest, toughest players.
But who’s that on offense? Quarterback Kellen Mond? Wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon? What about someone on the offensive line?
There’s no doubt A&M’s offensive line needs to be better than it was last year, especially with four seniors led by tackles Carson Green and Dan Moore Jr. and sophomore guard Kenyon Green, who is projected eventually to play on Sundays.
A&M’s offensive line needs to be just as tough as the defensive line for the Aggies to take that next step and be one of the SEC’s top three or four teams.
Carter retires from Boys & Girls Club
Former A&M receiver Gerald Carter was about as tough as it comes physically and mentally on the field or in the gym, but outside sports he had a big heart for others.
Huge kudos to Carter, who recently retired after 31 years at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.
Carter is a role model for doing things the right way and making those around him better. He was a football and basketball standout at Bryan then spent two years at Tyler Junior College, so he could earn a scholarship to A&M.
Carter was a solid wide receiver at A&M in two years, making 61 receptions for 900 yards with three touchdowns — modest numbers, but he was good enough to get drafted and play eight years in the NFL, the last seven with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers weren’t very good, going 30-74 during his time, but Carter managed 239 receptions for 3,443 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was winner even on bad teams.
Carter could have kicked back and taken it easy after retiring from the NFL following the 1987 season, but he returned to give back to the community for more than three decades while working at the Boys & Girls Clubs, where he learned to play sports. What a success story.
I remember interviewing the shy, soft-spoken Carter as a cub reporter in 1976. I asked him why he was nicknamed “Pie.”
“Because I’m so sweet,” he said, blushing, sporting that trademark big smile.
He was tough but sweet and caring.
Retired Bryan football coach Merrill Green said Carter was one of the most “gentle, humble,” players he ever coached.
I remember meeting his parents. You immediately knew Gerald and his nine siblings had great upbringing.
Carter made a difference at everything he did. That’s a toughness many don’t understand.
