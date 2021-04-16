Members of Blinn's women's basketball team earn Region XIV honors

Blinn sophomore guard Hailey Atwood was named the Region XIV women’s basketball player of the year and Buccaneers head coach Jeff Jenkins was named coach of the year for the fourth time. Both helped Blinn reach the regional regional semifinals.
The 23rd-ranked Buccaneers (18-6, 13-3) tied Tyler Junior College for second in conference play, losing to Tyler JC in the tournament semifinals. Trinity Valley won the regular-season title and beat Tyler in the tournament championship game 60-34.
Atwood earned all-tournament, all-region and all-conference honors after averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Keaundra Eddings was named to the all-region and all-conference teams, while freshman guard Telisha Brown earned all-conference honorable mention.