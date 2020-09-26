McGregor 49, Rockdale 40

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCGREGOR — McGregor’s Veandre McDaniel passed for four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 49-40 victory over the Rockdale Tigers on Friday in a District 11-3A Division I opener.

McDaniel completed 11 of 18 passes for 185 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score in helping McGregor take a 35-7 lead. The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0) made it 35-7 on a block punt returned for a touchdown by Khyran Jones.

McDaniel added 107 yards on 20 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 17 yards.

Rockdale (2-3, 1-0) lost its third straight. Tiger quarterback Kobe Mitchell completed 9 of 19 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Kesean Raven had three of the touchdown catches, ending with four receptions for 89 yards. Running back Cam’Ron Valdez had 97 yards on 15 carries with a 32-yard touchdown run that got the Tigers within 35-13 at halftime.

Rockdale hosts Cameron next week.